Autumn Fest 1.jpg

Autumn Fest comes to downtown Spearfish this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street.

Click to purchase this photo

 Pioneer file photo

SPEARFISH — What better way to celebrate the coming fall season than Autumn Fest, presented by the Spearfish Downtown Business Association from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday on Main Street Spearfish?

“I think everybody loves the sense of community that we have in Spearfish, and to be able to come out and shop not only local venders, but vendors from some other places,” said Doris Cardwell, executive director of the Downtown Business Association. “Everybody just enjoys being able to walk up and down Main Street, shop and bump into people and have a good time.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.