SPEARFISH — What better way to celebrate the coming fall season than Autumn Fest, presented by the Spearfish Downtown Business Association from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday on Main Street Spearfish?
“I think everybody loves the sense of community that we have in Spearfish, and to be able to come out and shop not only local venders, but vendors from some other places,” said Doris Cardwell, executive director of the Downtown Business Association. “Everybody just enjoys being able to walk up and down Main Street, shop and bump into people and have a good time.”
This year’s celebration boasts more than 30 venders, offering a cornucopia of crafts, crop, and confections; including a pumpkin pie contest, hosted by Good Earth Natural Foods.
“They get extra points for using organic ingredients, and then we have judges that will judge them on the criteria that they’re given,” Cardwell explained.
Dance exhibitions, sidewalk sales from downtown businesses, and kids activities help to round out the days events; along with a mainstay to Spearfish’s fall kick-off, the vintage apple press. Cider-seekers are invited to bring their own apples and containers and press their own fall favorite drink.
“It’s just a great community event,” Cardwell added. “I know we’ve got a lot of new people in the community and they may not understand what Autumn Fest is, but I hope they come out and give it a shot.”
For contestant information about the pumpkin pie contest, contact Good Earth Natural Foods at (605) 642-7639.
