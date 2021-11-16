Fake $100 bills circulating in Lead

LEAD — Three counterfeit $100 bills have circulated around the Lead area over the last two weeks, Lead Police Chief John Wainman said Monday.
During the regular city commission meeting, Wainman reported that area banks alerted him to the fake bills.
“They look pretty real and they feel real,” Wainman said. “They’re pretty authentic. They’re better than most forgeries.”
One telltale sign of the counterfeit bills are the tiny words “Movie Money” at the top of the bills. But if a cashier or someone doing business does not know to inspect the bill, it could slip by undetected.
Wainman said businesses or individuals who receive $100 bills should check them with a marker or inspect them closely for anything that could be suspicious. Anyone who detects these bills is encouraged to contact the Lead Police Department, 584-1615.
