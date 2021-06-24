Faith seeks help from county for law enforcement

STURGIS — Meade County Commissioners say they are willing to consider working with the city of Faith to provide law enforcement in the northern reaches of the county.
Faith Mayor Glen Haines and city council member Rae Shalla came before the commission Tuesday requesting county law enforcement services for the city of Faith.
“We’re looking for a little help with our police. If you could add more to Ron’s (Sheriff Ron Merwin) budget so he could possibly help us out some in Faith,” Haines said.
The city did have a chief of police, but he left to take another job. They also in the past have had a second officer and two part-time officers who served the city. But currently there is no law enforcement in town.
The Meade County Sheriff’s Department has been sending staff to calls in town to fill the void.
“One of your deputies comes up from Union Center when he can to help us out,” Haines said. “We are looking for some way we could work with the county to give us some help so we can hire more officers, and in turn we could help do some of the stuff out there so that Ron wouldn’t have to run out there all the time.”
Haines said the city is trying to hire an officer, but “it’s a tough job to get anybody who wants to be a police officer anymore anywhere.”
Shalla said the city just isn’t getting any applicants for the position.
“We’re in Meade County. We understand we’re way out there in the outreaches, but we’re still in Meade County and right now we have no law enforcement,” she said.
Meade County Commission Chairman Ted Seaman asked Haines if the city of Faith is looking to have the county budget for a deputy who would be based in Faith.
That would be one proposal, but another might be to add funds to Faith’s budget so that they could increase the salary of a police chief to make the job more attractive, Haines said.
Sheriff Ron Merwin told commissioners that he has shared with Faith City officials that it isn’t any easier for him to hire someone for Faith than it is for the city.
“Maybe it would be smarter if they hired someone and they supervised them and I contract with them to provide services for that part of the county,” he said.
Merwin said the county could possibly offer the Faith $10,000 to help bolster the salary for a police officer and that person could take care of not only policing Faith, but also respond to county calls in that area.
“If they are paying someone $45,000 a year and the county paid them $10,000 to take care of that corner (of the county). Now they could offer $54,000 a year to somebody and maybe have a better chance of enticing someone to come to Faith and work,” Merwin said.
Currently the county sends patrols to Faith three or four times a week, Merwin said.
“Calls wise, you might be surprised. Faith can be busy,” he said.
Commissioner Doreen Creed pointed out that they city of Sturgis is also within Meade County, but the county does not pay the city of Sturgis any money for its police department.
Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek and Seaman said they like the idea of the county working with Faith to provide law enforcement in the north of the county.
Haines agreed saying it would be a win/win for both entities.
“We just wanted to throw it out and see how far we could go with it, and see how you would respond to what we are trying to do,” he said.
The commission asked that Merwin and Haines get together to determine how a possible contract for services would work. Currently the cities of Faith, Summerset and Sturgis already have contracts with the county for dispatch services. A contract with Faith for law enforcement might be similar.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.