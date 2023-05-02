STURGIS — Residents and travelers near Faith and in that part of rural Meade County will finally have some cell coverage in the area.
On April 25, the Meade County Commission approved an application to build a 300-foot tall cell phone tower 20 miles west of Faith, just north of U.S. Highway 212. The tower is planned for a 522-acre parcel of land in the area. The tower will be owned by ComNet Cellular, doing business as Verizon Wireless.
“I think it’s absolutely great,” said Commissioner Doreen Creed. “I’m really glad that you’re reaching out and covering our rural citizens.”
The tower will include both 4G and 5G capabilities. But Rick Adam, representing ComNet Cellular, said it will work better with 5G phones.
“What happens is if you have a 4G phone you wouldn’t have the best data transfer,” he said. “So if you were trying to download a picture it would take a lot longer than if you had a 5G phone.”
Ranchers in the Faith area appeared at the required public hearing to express their support for the project.
“We’re very much in support of this,” said one Meade County livestock producer who left the meeting before his name could be obtained. “Yesterday we were trying to get a piece of equipment from Ft. Pierre. People get in that country and panic when they don’t have cell service. They get out there and they’re worried something is going to happen. There’s no voice and no text.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.