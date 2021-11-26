Facility maintenance superintendent recognized for commitment to safety

SPEARFISH — Facility Maintenance Superintendent Gary Hargens was recognized with a city of Spearfish Award for Safety Excellence on Nov. 17.
The award, presented during the City’s first Safety Stand-Down Day, was in recognition of Hargens’ ““commitment to safety and enhancing the safety culture”” for the organization.
Hargens has served on the City’s Safety Committee for more than two years.
“He has been responsible for procuring PPE (personal protective equipment) for all city staff, he took it upon himself to send out a weekly safety tip to employees, and he is regularly researching safety articles and trends to bring to the city,” Safety Coordinator Tyler Ehnes said, adding Hargens has also worked diligently to resolve items on the City’s master hazard log. “This has no doubt resulted in safer working conditions and has prevented injuries to the staff and public.”
As part of the recognition, Hargens was awarded 100 safety points, which are part of the overall safety program that has been implemented using a six-pronged approach: Safety training, safety inspections, safety committee, risk mitigation, accident/incident reporting, and safety rewards.
