Extensive street repairs underway at Rolling Hills subdivision

SPEARFISH — Work on a major street repair project has begun within the Rolling Hills subdivision in Spearfish.
“We’re basically removing old gutter and bad parts of the asphalt and fixing all the manholes, anything that’s not correct; not adequate,” explained Kadyn Drew, project inspector for the city of Spearfish.
Drew said the project was actually approved by council last year, but was postponed due to budget constraints.
The work consists of the removal and replacement of asphalt pavement, concrete collars, concrete driveways, sidewalk, fillets, pans, concrete curb and gutter, full depth asphalt crack repair, and the removal and salvage of an existing sidewalk trench and drain cover.
Drew said work would be completed in sections so as not to cause too much disruption to residents.
“They’re not going to do everything all at once so there’s open holes. It will be sections of it that they can get done in a short period of time so it’s less inconvenience on the homeowners,” he said. “Everyone will have access to their driveway.”
The work is scheduled for completion by the end of July.
“It’s been going really good,” he said. “Everything looks like it’s going to be a pretty smooth transition.”
