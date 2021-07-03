Explosive growth causing critical housing shortage

RAPID CITY — Housing availability and affordability are concerns of South Dakotans statewide and specifically in western South Dakota as the area continues to see explosive growth.
Without throwing in the influx expected with the arrival of the B-21 Raider at Ellsworth Air Force Base, the Black Hills is seeing upwards of 2,000 people moving to the area every year, Tom Johnson, president and CEO of Elevate Rapid City told a group gathered Thursday for the first in a series of Critical Issues Luncheon Series forums.
“When you add the base in for the next 10 years, that’s probably another 1,000,” he said. “We’re going to see the population of this area increase somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 people, and there is not one thing I, or you, can probably do about it.”
Johnson said the adage rings true that you are either growing or you are dying.
The choice Rapid City and the Black Hills are faced with in the next 10 to 20 years is what do they do with that growth. How will they anticipate that growth, plan for the growth and shape the growth?
Affordable housing is defined as spending no more than 30% of a household’s income on a place to live.
Former legislator and Rapid City attorney David Lust serves as a consultant for the Strategic Housing Initiative said his group is focused on workforce housing.
He categorized housing in three areas — the deeply subsidized housing that rents for $300 to $500 a month and below. There is a middle area, or workforce housing, with rents between $500 and $1,100 a month. And then there is the market category above that.
The government provides different programs to encourage developers to build the low-income housing, but there is really no programs for the middle tier, Lust said.
“With the Strategic Housing Trust Fund, we are focused on incentivizing the developers to build below market in that gap, because frankly, that’s a huge need,” he said.
Individuals in that gap area are making between $20,000 and $50,000 a year, Lust said.
The goal of the Strategic Housing Initiative is to keep people’s housing burden at 30% of their gross income or below. Right now, because of the housing shortage a tremendous amount of people in the gap are spending 50, 60, 70 percent of their income on rent, he said.
“What that means is they are a broken transmission or a broken arm away from really being homeless,” Lust said.
Economic indicators which Elevate Rapid City gathers monthly shows that in Rapid City alone, the average median list price for house was more than $350,000. A year ago, that number was about $230,000.
Alan Solano, president and CEO of the John T. Vucurevich Foundation, said research shows that Rapid City is currently 3,500 housing units behind what is needed.
“Those numbers may be a bit dated, but the problem is getting worse,” he said.
District 34 Rep. Mike Diedrich of Rapid City, a member of a legislative summer study committee working to identify how the state can help communities strengthen their local housing markets, was on hand for the meeting Thursday.
The committee has already met once and heard testimony from realtors, builders, and economic developers on ways to build more homes for working and lower-income families. Two more meetings are planned in the coming months.
The committee’s focus is to identify and eliminate unnecessary regulations and other barriers to development.
“Anything that increases costs,” Diedrich said.
The group also believes they should find a funding source that could appropriately be put in the hands of those in the local communities so that they can address their housing shortage issues as they see fit.
“The intent is for those dollars to be in a long-term sustainable revolving-type fund,” he said.
Elevate Rapid City has another forum planned on the topic of housing and economic development on Aug. 5. Panelists include Hani Shafi, Dream Design International, Domico Rodriguez, Main Street Square, Andy Scull, Scull Construction, Jennifer Sietsema, West River Business Council, and Jared McEntaffer, Benchmark Data Labs.
