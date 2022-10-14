LEAD — At just 22 years old, Curtis Petersen has peered inside the world’s most sensitive dark matter detector, walked along particle accelerators, and visited three of the world’s deepest underground laboratories.
With a checklist like this, one might think he was on his way to a career in particle physics. But Petersen has a very different vision: “My goal is to provide equitable access to education to Native American people, to people from my community.”
Petersen grew up in Parade, South Dakota, a rural, unincorporated community just nine miles from Eagle Butte on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation. He is a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the son of two lifelong educators—his mother a principal and his father a high school teacher.
Raised by dedicated educators, it’s little surprise that Petersen decided to pursue a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education at Black Hills State University (BHSU), his parents’ alma mater. Petersen, now a junior, is also pursuing an Earth science teaching endorsement and a minor in American Indian studies.
His impressive science bucket list stems from a defining characteristic: Petersen takes advantage of every opportunity to become better equipped as a future educator.
“Curtis has always taken every shot that came his way,” said Urla Marcus, director of American Indian studies at BHSU. “He’s always been conscious of the larger picture and wants to be involved, to be a part of making things happen.”
Opportunities at SURF
Several of Petersen’s experiences were made possible through Sanford Underground Research Facility’s (SURF) outreach opportunities for South Dakota undergraduate students. In 2019, Petersen was selected as a Davis-Bahcall Scholar, a program that connects science-curious students with peers and mentors while exploring the modern world of STEM research. The program took him to universities and national labs across the Midwest and to the Gran Sasso National Laboratory in Italy.
The following year, through the Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU) program, Petersen worked with BHSU’s Dr. Andy Johnson to investigate inquiry-based learning and examine misconceptions college students have about radiation. In 2022, he took part in the five-week BHSU GEMADARC program, which gives students the opportunity to explore future careers in STEM. The group visited research centers in the United Kingdom, including Boulby Underground Lab, University College London, and University of Edinburgh.
All these experiences gave Petersen insight into the world of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). “In high school, I didn’t realize the types of opportunities that are out there,” Petersen recalls. “I really want to show my students the different things that they can do. I want to show them that jobs in STEM fields are accessible to us.”
Petersen also interned with SURF’s Education and Outreach team, which works to provide equitable STEM education opportunities across South Dakota, especially in rural areas like Petersen’s hometown. Petersen gained insight into lesson planning and learned from educators across the state during SURF’s professional development programs.
“Oftentimes, people think of internships as a one-way system, where the experts pour knowledge into another person,” said Julie Dahl, science education specialist at SURF. “But Curtis has been really great about giving back and sharing his reflections and experiences in a way that shares insights with our team.”
Petersen’s future classroom
During his internship, Petersen developed a sample lesson plan that incorporated best practices of Indigenous pedagogy.
“Indigenous pedagogy is a method of teaching that centers on Native Americans,” Petersen said, explaining that he’s learned the importance of going beyond verbal instruction and using observation, imitation, field activities, imagery, and humor to connect with students.
Petersen chose to study math education for two reasons: “I was good at math in school, so that was an easy choice for me. But I also think that the better you are at math, the more opportunities open up to you. If I can help students understand math, I think that will help them become successful and will benefit our home.”
But math isn’t the only subject he thinks students need to succeed. After graduating, Petersen plans to get a Native American Language and Culture teaching permit, which would allow him to teach Lakota language and culture in schools.
“For so long, our people were discouraged from speaking our language. I don’t know the language fluently, but I want to learn more, and I want it to be a bigger part of our community. Language brings people together,” Petersen said.
Making a difference today
Petersen is also working to share cultural knowledge with his peers. As outreach officer for the BHSU chapter of Lakota Omniciye, Petersen works to bridge the gap between Native and non-Native people on campus. The group’s outreach efforts include fundraising for and planning an annual powwow at BHSU.
“It’s about knowing your neighbor,” Petersen said. “I want people to know about Native Americans in South Dakota—that there are nine reservations and that 12% of the state is owned by Native Americans. And I want them to understand why the Black Hills are important to Native Americans.”
But that’s not where his campus involvement ends. Petersen revived the BHSU chapter of the nationwide American Indians in Science and Engineering Society and now serves as the chapter’s president. Petersen tutors students in math, science, computer applications, and business as an assistant with the BHSU Center for American Indian Studies. And each December, Petersen volunteers with the Red Shirt Cultural Exchange program to coordinate a Christmas gift drive at BHSU.
Petersen recently became a student member of the SURF Cultural Advisory Committee (CAC), which advises the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority on such things as developing cultural awareness activities, including education and outreach programming, and recruitment of underrepresented groups.
“I appreciate that SURF is bringing students onto the committee,” said Marcus, who is a former member of the SURF CAC. “Students see things in a different light than we do. Many of the opportunities that the advisory committee talks about are educational experiences for students. With Curtis’ lived experiences of those opportunities, he will have a lot to contribute.”
“I’ve really liked being involved with SURF and appreciate all the programs I’ve done,” Petersen said. “If I can help the organization develop and provide more opportunities for students like me, I’m glad to do it.”
