Curtis Petersen, a math education major at Black Hills State University, hopes to share his knowledge of STEM fields and opportunities with his future students. Photo by Adam Gomez

LEAD — At just 22 years old, Curtis Petersen has peered inside the world’s most sensitive dark matter detector, walked along particle accelerators, and visited three of the world’s deepest underground laboratories.

With a checklist like this, one might think he was on his way to a career in particle physics. But Petersen has a very different vision: “My goal is to provide equitable access to education to Native American people, to people from my community.”

