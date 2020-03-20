Experts: S.D. health-care system could be overwhelmed if COVID-19 takes hold

As Avera Health’s flagship hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls likely would be on the front lines of handling a COVID-19 outbreak in South Dakota. Hospital leaders and staff have actively participated in statewide planning and training programs aimed at preparing medical facilities for emergencies, such as the global COVID-19 pandemic. One of the first steps hospital staff have already taken is to limit the use of key, disposable medical supplies in an effort to conserve as much as possible should supplies run short during an outbreak, said Dr. David Basel, vice president of clinical quality for Avera Medical Group. Photo courtesy of Nick Lowrey, South Dakota News Watch