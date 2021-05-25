Experts gather data on Hideaway Hills mine

STURGIS — A Montana Tech professor said Sunday that data gathered in the Hideaway Hills subdivision last week will help show the long-term stability of a gypsum mine located under homes there.
Mohammad Sadeghi said his team could have their findings in two to three weeks after using three methods to study the extent of the mine.
At least 30 people lost their homes when the ground collapsed and exposed an abandoned mine beneath the homes on April 27, 2020. There are at least two lawsuits involving homeowners seeking compensation for the loss of their homes.
Sadeghi, a professor of geological engineering at Montana Tech who has conducted multiple studies on gypsum, said the problems homeowners are seeing in Hideaway Hills are because of surface water seeping into the ground.
Sadeghi said gypsum is highly soluble, and if exposed to water, the water is going to dissolve the gypsum. He said any pillar or any gypsum on the roof of the mine is going to get thinner and thinner and lose its strength.
“That’s what I think happened in that sinkhole,” Sadeghi said. “Eventually it is so thin that it loses all its strength and fails.”
Because of the water-related problems associated with gypsum, the group needed to know if there was other underground water that was contributing to the problem also.
They found water, but it was below the floor of the mine. Sadeghi added that there is a lot more water in the mine now than at the time the cavers went in a year ago.
Sadeghi was hired by the Fitzgerald Law Firm to do the study. He said his team used the Frequency Domain Electromagnetic, Self Potential and Electrical Resistivity Tomography tests.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.