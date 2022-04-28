Expert predicts recent moisture will only delay extremely active fire season

RAPID CITY — The rain and snow in western South Dakota over the next few weeks will only delay what experts say will be an exceptionally active wildfire season this summer.
That’s because the forecast for above average temperatures and precipitation deficits for June, July and August, combined with the soil that has been drying out over the winter without snow cover, will present a recipe for extreme drought, said State Fire Meteorologist Dr. Darren Clabo. Clabo, who is also a research scientist and faculty members at the S.D. School of Mines and Technology, said currently western South Dakota is at about 25% to 35% of its annual average precipitation to date, with a very dry forecast ahead. Clabo’s report was part of his 2022 Wildfire Outlook.
“The drivers of big fires in June, July, and August are drought,” Clabo said. “So if we get a lot of precipitation now, that will mitigate some of that drought issue. But in June, July, and August the short-term precipitation deficits really put us toward enhanced fire potential. So the precipitation we are getting now helps, but it’s not going to mitigate the overall situation. We do have some opportunity to get some exceptionally beneficial moisture this weekend. That moisture will delay our fire season, potentially. It might not start in early June, but it might be mid to late-June.
“May, June, and July, the wettest months in western South Dakota, there is a high potential for overall warmer than average conditions and drier than average conditions. That’s going to continuously evaporate more moisture from the soil and the fuels that are out there,” he continued.
Clabo said conditions this year are very similar to what the state saw in 2012. That was one of the worst fire seasons on record for both Nebraska and South Dakota, with more than 100,000 acres burning in the state over the course of the summer. The hot and dry conditions in the Northern Great Plains of the United States overall, he said, were the result of la Nina, which is the cooling of the eastern equatorial Pacific waters.
“It kind of messes with the global circulation pattern and typically leads to warmer and drier conditions for us in the summer months,” he said.
In 2012, Clabo said the Great Plains were coming off of nearly three years of the la Nina activity. Comparatively in 2022, he said the region is coming off another two-year la Nina event, with near identical conditions.
“In 2012 in Rapid City, through the second week in April we were really dry,” he said. “It shifted to a wet pattern in April, and that wet pattern lasted through June 1. Then after July 1, the spicket shut off and we had some extreme heat and instantly went into a drought scenario.”
The conditions are not unique to South Dakota, he said. In fact, he stressed that the entire Central and Northern Great Plains of the U.S., and into Canada, are poised for above average fire potential. That includes the Rocky Mountains, parts of Northern California, and Oregon.
But the drought, Clabo said, does not just have ramifications in wildfire risk.
“If we think about global events right now as related to agriculture, there is going to be a lot of pressures on the U.S. ag system to fulfill some of those worldwide needs,” he said. “But if we’re looking at the forecast, I think there is going to be a lot of stressors on our producers as well, so it extends beyond wildfire.”
