Exit 8 rec path runs into phase 2 funding dilemma

SPEARFISH — The rec path at Exit 8, which is designed to create a singular trail system throughout town will cost even more to complete than expected, due to a higher cost estimation from the state.
“About three or four weeks ago I came here and gave you guys an update on the project timeline with 100% plan (and) engineer’s estimate which was a little over $1 million (for both phases) at that time,” Spearfish City Engineer Kyle Mathis reminded the council during Monday’s meeting.
When completed, the path will run from College Lane, along Mortensen Drive, through Spearfish Pellet Company, LLC, property to Hillsview Road, starting on the south side and then crossing to the north side, to the east side of McGuigan Road, cutting further east to either utilize the west side Clear Spring Road, eliminating the current parking, for bicycle traffic and the sidewalk on the west side of the road for pedestrian traffic to Tumbleweed Trail, utilizing the existing Higgins Gulch crossing at Tumbleweed Trail, then continuing along the east side of McGuigan Road to Exit 8, under Interstate 90, then along Old Belle Road to Russell Street.
Phase 2 was originally scheduled to be the final phase of the project, beginning this construction season and being completed in 2023. However, because the city received a substantial Traffic Alternative grant from the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the bid letting estimation of the project had to be compiled by the state.
“The DOT estimate for just the construction cost alone was almost $1.3 million, so here we are about $300,000 over what the engineer just estimated,” Mathis said.
Additionally, the state estimated the administration cost for the project to be $70,000, bringing the total cost up to $1,369,579.80. The city had only budgeted $800,000 for this phase of the project, which included the $400,000 TA grant from the SDDOT.
Mathis brought two options to the city council’s attention Monday, to find out how they want to handle the $569,579.80 overage for the project.
“Option one would be to go ahead and proceed, … knowing that we would have to find additional funding,” he said.
Since Phase 2 was scheduled to take place over the course of two years anyway, Mathis explained that the second option would be to split it up into two separate phases (Phase 2 and Phase 3), allowing the money budgeted by the city to be used for Phase 2 work this year, and city staff to apply for additional federal funding for Phase 3 next year.
“We did talk with the DOT administrators of those grants, they did say we’re a very good applicant, they really like our project, we would have a very good chance at getting another grant,” he said. “The other thing is, if that grant is not awarded to us, what we all need to realize is that would be 100% city cost at that point, or we could go out and get another grant maybe the following year, but the longer we delay, the longer we don’t have a link to all those neighborhoods.”
Mathis conceded that splitting the project in two would come with its own cost increases such as additional designing fees of around $25,000, and administration for running two projects instead of one.
“We’re not doubling that cost, but I would anticipate probably around $35,000, he said.
“I think I like to option of number two, which staff recommends, for the reason of it would be silly to not go after more grant money,” Councilman Dan Hodgs said.
The council agreed and unanimously voted to split the project into two phases and seek additional federal funding for 2023.
