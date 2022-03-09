Exit 8 Rec Path project to take more time and money to complete

SPEARFISH — Phase 2 of the Exit 8 rec path project in Spearfish, which was scheduled for completion this year will end up costing the city a bit more time and a lot more money.
“We’re approximately 50% over our budget we just prepared not even a year ago,” Spearfish City Engineer Kyle Mathis reported to officials during Monday’s council meeting.
The city had originally budgeted the second phase of the project for $800,000, with $400,000 in South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) reimbursement grants counting towards the cost. While the DOT contribution softened the financial burden to the city, it also means that the bidding process for the project has to follow state regulations.
Because the DOT’s bidding process for the project won’t take place until this summer, Mathis said completion of the rec path would need to extend between the 2022 and 2023 construction seasons.
Last June, FMG Engineering, the firm contracted to develop the path, prepared a cost estimated for around 60% of the project. Now with the extended construction time, and a 100% cost estimate, the project is expected to cost around $416,257 more – “well over city budget.”
“FMG has seen production costs rise between 20% to 30% in that time pertaining to the materials we’ll need,” Mathis said.
Mathis said the section of the path that will run under Interstate 90 at Exit 8 has also proven to be more problematic due to DOT concerns regarding the structure’s retaining wall.
“We had hoped to do, hopefully, a block wall, which would have been quite a bit cheaper, but the DOT was uncomfortable with that and wanted a concrete wall,” he explained
Mathis told council that the $800,000 budgeted for construction of the path in 2022 would still cover those costs, but the remaining $416,257 would need to be supplemented for next year. “I think we all want to see this built, we need to get it built,” he said.
Michelle De Neui, finance officer for the city of Spearfish said the money would need to come from the general fund during budgeting discussions for next year.
