Exit 37 road project slated to be bid

STURGIS — Replacing the aging Exit 37 overpass as well as the Tilford Port of Entry building along Interstate 90 south of Sturgis are part of an estimated $38 million project slated to be bid this month.
The Meade County Commission last week unanimously agreed to a joint-powers agreement with the South Dakota Department of Transportation for maintenance and encroachment on the project.
“We reviewed it and we had a couple changes we made, but we are in agreement, so I would recommend a signature from the chairperson,” Meade County Highway Superintendent Nick Broyles said at the meeting Tuesday, April 26.
The county and the DOT had already agreed to the acquisition of land near the Exit 37 interchange to be purchased in the county’s name last June. The land was needed because the approach and overpass bridge will be moved slightly to the south with the upcoming project.
That includes realignment of Pleasant Valley Road on the west of the Interstate.
DOT officials have said that the purpose of the Exit 37 Interchange modification on I-90 is to address deficiencies in the current interchange geometry, improve safety and preserve future mainline I-90 expansion opportunities.
The deficiencies identified came from several studies completed by SDDOT dating back to 2000.
The proposed interchange modification on I-90 at Exit 37 is a standard diamond interchange that removes the existing skew of Pleasant Valley Road and shortens the bridge over I-90, which needed replacing, and re-aligns the ramps to meet current design standards, according to the SDDOT’s project summary.
Exit 37 is busy during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with vehicles taking the exit which leads to Fort Meade Way – a direct path to the Buffalo Chip Campground and Highway 34. Part of the project will entail extending the exit ramps for additional capacity.
The interchange modification also would realign Pleasant Valley Road to create a perpendicular crossing of the Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern (RCP&E) Railroad and mainline I-90 to the south of the existing bridge.
Additionally, a new Tilford Port of Entry will be constructed including a new building, new parking lot, and new E-Screening infrastructure. State officials say the building improvements will allow for more thorough and sheltered inspections.
Construction will begin soon after the bid is let. Construction would be halted between July 27 – Aug. 14. After that time and through the end of October, work will continue to replace the port of entry, perform culvert replacements under Interstate 90 west bound, complete commercial vehicle screening system work in the west bound lanes and complete the west bound on and off-ramps at Exit 37.
Then, prior to the Rally in 2023, the DOT plans construction on the eastbound lanes of I-90 including completing the Port of Entry construction and replacing the on- and off-ramps at the port.
The plan also is to complete all commercial vehicle screening system work in the east-bound lanes, complete culvert replacements and box culvert work as well as grading work for the realignment of Pleasant Valley Road.
There will be no work affecting traffic from July 29 to Aug. 13, 2023. The post-Rally work on the project will include demolition of the existing Exit 37 bridge, completing the realignment/reconstruction of Pleasant Valley Road and median crossovers.
The project is scheduled to be completed by 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.