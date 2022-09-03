STURGIS — A group of volunteers and archeologists are ready to dig up the past of Fort Meade – literally.
A professionally led archaeological excavation that began Saturday and would explore the area once used by the laundresses for the old cavalry post referred to as Soap Suds Row.
Linea Sundstrom, a private consultant in archaeology and known throughout the region for her research in Native American sacred sites and prehistoric archaeology of western South Dakota, will lead the excavation.
“We know a lot about cavalry posts, but there is little written about the laundresses,” Sundstrom said.
The area where the laundresses lived was to the north across SD Highway 34 near the present-day Fort Meade VA Medical Center. Sundstrom’s research showed that there was a row of 13 houses along Bear Butte Creek where the laundresses lived and worked. Many were wives of enlisted men, she said.
“This is an untold story. They were an important part of the operation and at the same time being an army laundress was quite a rare opportunity,” she said.
And it was incredibly hard work, Sundstrom said.
“They were paid well, sometimes more than the enlisted men,” she said.
Preparations for the dig actually began in June when a group of University of South Dakota students and their professor, Tony Krus, laid out a grid of 10-meter squares in what in the Bear Butte Creek Historic Preservation Area.
Rebar stakes were driven in at intervals so the excavation team can use them as control points for measurements starting Saturday.
Soap Suds Row was a general term used at Western frontier forts where civilian laundresses worked to wash the soldiers’ uniforms.
Up until 1878, the U.S. Army hired laundresses, or washerwomen, who traveled with the soldiers in an official capacity and had free access to the Army doctors and surgeons. They were the only women the Army recognized and supported at the time.
Sundstrom believes the laundresses at Fort Meade continued on after 1878.
“They (Fort Meade) retained it longer than many western posts. There is some debate as to why the others did away with it. Some thought it was because they didn’t want the women to have that kind of economic power,” she said.
But just how long the existence of the Soap Suds Row remained at Fort Meade is one of the questions Sundstrom and volunteers hope to answer through the excavation.
There are 18 volunteers signed up to help. They were asked to work for at least three days on the project. Sundstrom worries about the forecast for the coming week which calls for highs in the mid-90s to near 100 degrees.
She said they most likely would shift the work schedule to begin their days earlier to avoid the heat of the late afternoons.
Those working on the dig are mostly retired people, and several are members of the South Dakota Archeological Society.
“Some are just people who heard about it and thought it sounded interesting,” Sundstrom said.
The area to be explored sat untouched for more than 100 years. In an effort to preserve and protect the area, a group was formed called the Bear Butte Creek Historic Preservation Council.
The group has received grants from both the Black Hills Area Community Foundation and the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission to fund research projects at the site.
One of those in the excavation being led by Sundstrom. She said the plan is to begin the dig near an area where they have identified a visible house depression.
She said after the 1972 flood that roared through the Black Hills portions of Bear Butte Creek were rerouted, so some landmarks seen in early photos of Fort Meade may not be in the same place.
“We believe we can get pretty close,” she said.
And what do they hope to find in digging down below the surface?
“Things like window glass and remains. The original houses were made of log. I don’t know if any of the footprints of those survived, but we should find bits of brick and construction material,” she said.
And if they truly have found the laundress quarters they should find items such as buttons or needles.
The women used large copper kettles to boil the laundry and used flat irons to press the uniforms.
They even made their own soap using ash and animal fat, Sundstrom said.
“They had to know these formulas. Mixing the ash and animal fat creates lye. And the strength of lye varied with the type of laundry they were dealing with. It needed to be stronger for whites and less strong for wool,” she said. “And they wanted to be careful not to ruin a uniform because the cost of that came out of their pay.”
Many times, a whole family lived with the laundress in the quarters, so Sundstrom believes they may find items such as marbles or bits of toys.
In addition to material associated with Fort Meade, the group also may find Native American artifacts, Sundstrom said.
“We will try to get a sense of what is there, how deep the site goes and what is the potential for the type of information it might give us,” she said.
Any artifacts found will be processed at the group’s headquarters at Lamphere Ranch Campground. Once lightly cleaned and catalogued, the items will go to the state archeologist’s office in Rapid City.
“By law, they belong to the state of South Dakota,” she said.
