Ewing, Deibert take two Lawrence County commission seats

DEADWOOD — Lawrence County voters chose incumbent Randy Deibert, R-Spearfish and state senator and former Lawrence County Commissioner Bob Ewing, R-Spearfish, to represent them on the Lawrence County Commission for the next four years.
Ewing secured 2,486 votes, or 44%.
“I’m very happy that the county still wants me to serve them. I feel it’s been a real honor and a privilege to serve Lawrence County, and I guess, by the numbers that I’ve just seen, they still want me to serve and I’ll do my very best,” Ewing said.
Deibert secured 1,915 votes, or 34%.
“I want to thank the voters. They’ve expressed their confidence in me, and I’ll continue to work hard to make Lawrence County a better place,” Deibert said.
One other candidate, Oz Enderby, R-Lead, was in the running for county commissioner.
Enderby received 1,293 votes, or 23%.
“I appreciate the folks that voted for me, their support. We got good support out of our area, Lead and Deadwood and surrounding areas, but, obviously, Spearfish still makes the call,” Enderby said.
The two openings the candidates competed for were created by the expiration of the four-year terms of commissioners Daryl Johnson, R-Spearfish and Deibert. Johnson announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election.
Because no Democratic and Independent candidates sought election in the race, the primary election decides the winners.
Candidates for the four-year offices of State’s Attorney, John H. Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, Treasurer, Deb Tridle, R-Lead, and Coroner, Pat Fahey, R-Spearfish, ran unopposed, alleviating the need for a primary election.
Fahey served as former Coroner Marty Goetsch’s Deputy and is new to office. Goetsch did not seek re-election.
Voters cast 5,694 votes for this race in Tuesday’s election. There are 17,100 voters registered in Lawrence County.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.