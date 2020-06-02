Ewing and Deibert win Lawrence Co. Commission seats

SPEARFISH — Bob Ewing and Randy Deibert received the top number of votes for the Lawrence County Commission seat Tuesday.
The race was for two open seats.
Oz Enderby was the other candidate.
For full election results, see Wednesday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
