SPEARFISH — As hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees are forced from their homes due to the war being perpetrated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, it can be easy to lose sight of the fact that these are people, not just numbers flashing across a tickertape.
Erik Van Horn has spent most of his life in Spearfish, aside from a brief stint throughout and directly after college.
“I grew up in Spearfish since first grade, and then after college I went to Virginia Beach, I was gonna go to law school, but being a straight ‘C’ student, it was not gonna be a good ending,” he said.
Van Horn is a franchise and investment advisor, a vocation he acquired through years of experience buying into franchises, building the brand through networking and bringing in more investors, and then selling it for profit.
“I’m always surrounded by people who are smarter and more successful than me,” he explained. “I try to be the dumbest person in the room.”
In college, Van Horn travelled to Albania to help relief efforts during the NATO bombings in Yugoslavia.
“There were people from all over the world there, (living in) tent cities,” he said. “We would serve soup to them, and basically just humanitarian type stuff.”
When the Russian invasion of Ukraine happened and Van Horn saw hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion, he felt moved to once again take action, this time; however, armed with a little bit more than a soup ladle.
“I put a post on Facebook, said, ‘hey I’m going to Poland, on the border,’ … I raised $20,000 just from one Facebook post,” Van Horn said, but it didn’t stop there. “And then another friend raised over $50,000 when he went, and then another friend raised over $1 million when he went.”
Van Horn’s penchant for networking and connecting people with opportunities served him well on his trip to the Poland/Ukraine border. As he started using the money he’d raised to buy supplies for the refugees, Van Horn starting connecting with larger and larger groups, doing more and more.
“One of the meetings that we had was with a group that had a couple hundred refugees staying at their sports camp,” he said. “One of the guys there said, ‘we’re gonna be buying vans to go into Ukraine,’ because they had contacts in Ukraine to go into the warzones. They would deliver supplies in and take refugees out.”
But as quickly as Van Horn started connecting with others who were looking to help, he learned that there were predators who were also lurking to take advantage of the chaos.
“There’s bad people out there, that are ready to do bad things to orphans,” he said, starkly.
Van Horn recalled an experience in which the director of an orphanage in one of the Ukrainian hot spots sent her daughter to the border with a group of war orphans, but stayed behind herself in order to take care of the new ones arriving every day. When the girl arrived at the boarder she didn’t know who could be trusted, fortunately there are groups specifically focused on keeping people safe as they travel throughout and out of their home country.
That was how Van Horn connected with Aerial Recovery Group, led by a former Green Baret, which transports women and children out of Ukraine and ensures they reach a safe destination avoiding human traffickers along the way.
“One relationship to another relationship, there’s that transfer of trust,” he said. “You just start to put pieces together, and with a network that you know and trust, you’re able to build that network enough, and that’s all I knew how to do.”
Van Horn said he gained a new perspective about humanitarian work and the people of Ukraine while at the border.
“If I had in mind that I’m going there just to trade my time to help, I would have been on the border just carrying bags and handing out blankets the whole time,” he said. “But I wanted to come back and be able to help longer term.”
Van Horn spoke with one refugee who worked in telecommunications, helping people, some of whom live here in America, with financing and debt collection issues.
“She’s like, ‘I would talk to people in the states and they’re extended with their mortgage,’ she’s like, ‘we had a house, a little farm, we lived in a great city, life was incredible, my life was better than the American’s life. And then there’s bombs and it’s gone,’” Van Horn said. “That gave me perspective, their life is like our life and they were just uprooted and they have family back there, friends back there that they know are in harms way.”
Van Horn’s interactions with the Ukrainian refugees showed him just how real the events taking place on the other side of the world truly are.
“When you’re there, time stops, and you engage with a family, a person and now there’s a face to that number, and now there’s a story to that number,” he said.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Van Horn, however. The ability to engage with the Ukrainian people showed him a side of human resourcefulness rarely seen. And with the power of technology, he was able to share that side with friends and family back home.
Van Horn talked about one woman who was crossing the border carrying a bag full of puppies she was rescuing. Amid all the misery and uncertainty of war, this woman was able to bring a little joy with her.
“I mean, who doesn’t love puppies,” he said. “So I’m FaceTiming and now my girls, in Spearfish, are engaging with this lady that was in Ukraine, crossed the border. It wasn’t easy with these puppies, and now they’re just ‘oo-ing,’ and ‘aww-ing,’ over these puppies with me.”
Van Horn said he feels fortunate to be able to have had the experience at the border and to be able to share it now that he’s back.
“I designed my life to have more time freedom, and it’s not just about doing more things, having more money, having more fun, time freedom is about being able to do things like this and have an impact,” he said.
To learn more about Aerial Recovery Group, and their mission to protect the women and children of Ukraine from human traffickers, visit www.aerialrecoverygroup.com.
