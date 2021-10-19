LEAD — A Lead property owner says city officials illegally removed a diesel tank from her land without notifying her.
Joyce Carsten, who owns Thunder Ridge Housing Development, said she discovered Friday that the tank she uses to re-fuel equipment at the development was missing. After making some inquiries around town, she discovered City Administrator Dan Blakeman ordered the tank to be removed and placed in a city shop for inspection. Carsten was not given prior notice about the removal.
Blakeman said Monday that he had received reports from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources regarding complaints about the tank leaking. He admitted to sending city crews to the site, an empty lot across from 106 Heritage Dr., to bring the tank to a city shop.
“I got a call from the DANR that they were getting calls about public safety, so I made the decision to put it up at the shop,” Blakeman said. “Nothing was leaking. I mainly didn’t want the controversy about anything from the DANR.”
Brian Walsh, public affairs director with the DANR said the agency received one complaint. The complainant did not say a leak had occurred, but only expressed concern about fire danger and the possibility of a leak. Walsh said officials contacted the city of Lead about the complaint and were told the city had handled the situation.
“DANR did not require the city to remove the tank or direct them to remove it,” Walsh said. He added that the agency has since been in contact with Carsten and arranged a time for a DANR representative to ensure the tank is properly registered and in compliance with regulations.
While Carsten said she discovered her tank was missing on Friday, she did not find out the city removed it until Saturday when she made inquiries to Mayor Ron Everett and City Building Inspector Dennis Schumacher, who was unaware of the tank’s removal. During correspondence, Carsten threatened legal action and called for the city to return the tank and perform an inspection to ensure it had been safely secured. Carsten said she was told on Saturday that the tank was safe in a city shop, but she would have to wait until Monday to have it returned to the property. On Monday morning, as she watched heavy equipment transport the diesel tank and listened to Everett direct its secure installment, Carsten said she would be satisfied when it was secure.
“It’s going to be a hard lesson for them,” she said. “They had to pay for all of this equipment to come up here and take it, and they had to pay for it all to come back. So, it’s costing the city taxpayers money to pay for this mess up. When I talked to him (Blakeman) this morning he said he had never met me and it was no intention to (upset) me.
“I just don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” she continued. “This has caused a lot of undue stress.”
Everett did not immediately comment about the matter, but he was present when the diesel tank was re-placed. He also personally ordered more gravel to be laid down and barriers placed to ensure that the tank would be secured. At Monday night’s city commission meeting, Everett opened with a formal apology to Carsten.
“I want to start by apologizing to Joyce Carsten for the mishap we had over the weekend,” Everett said. “The city moved the fuel tank without her knowledge and we were in the wrong. We apologize for that. I believe it is back where it was and hopefully in a little better shape. We sincerely apologize.”
Carsten said the tank was about three-fourths full of diesel fuel when the city removed it. When it was returned some fuel spilled out in transit. Before leaving Carsten’s property, Everett directed crews to wipe it clean and return it to its original condition before securing it.
South Dakota Codified Law 9-27-1 requires a two-third majority vote of the city commission before private property is appropriated, or taken without permission or consent. During the Sept. 20 Lead City Commission meeting Richard Chadwick, who lives in the Thunder Ridge Development, approached the commission with concerns about the diesel tank. Schumacher told the commission he would research the issue, but the commission did not take official action at that meeting.
