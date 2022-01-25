Everett to seek mayoral seat again

LEAD — Mayor Ron Everett intends to run for his mayoral position again in Lead.
“There are some things I want to see to completion, and I believe I’m doing a good job for the city,” Everett said. “Lead is moving in a very positive direction and I want to continue to contribute and be part of Lead’s exciting future.”
Everett cited the skateboard park, downtown revitalization and development of a new library and city center along with a new building for the Black Hills Mining Museum, as well as several infrastructure projects as examples of projects he would like to see come to fruition as mayor.
Everett has served for two terms as the mayor of Lead. If he wins this election he will serve another three-year term.
The mayor’s seat is the only one up for grabs in the April 12 election. Petitions for the position will be available Jan. 28, and potential candidates must collect signatures from 58 registered voters, or 5% of registered voters who reside within city limits. The petitions are due back to Lead City Hall by 5 p.m., Feb. 25.
The deadline for voter registration is 5 p.m., March 28. Absentee ballots will be available in mid-March.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.