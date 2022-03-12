Everett presents draft short-term rental ordinance

LEAD — An application for short-term rentals includes a health and safety checklist and a list of requirements that are in-line with existing city ordinances, Mayor Ron Everett said Monday.
Everett presented a draft of the ordinance which requires short-term rental owners to fill out a basic application that gives the physical address of the property, local contacts, and the South Dakota sales tax and department of health license numbers. Additionally, if the Department of Health does not already perform annual inspections for the property, the city has a checklist of items, derived from the Department of Health website, which the short-term rental owner must pass. The ordinance itself allows the city commission to establish a short-term rental fee by resolution. It also stipulates that unattached trailer parking on the city streets will not be allowed, except for the short period of off-loading and loading vehicles, supplies or equipment. Additionally, the ordinance allows short-term rentals to have no more than one vehicle per licensed driver to be parked along the street, with a maximum of three vehicles allowed. Everett told the audience on Monday that the last requirement is in accordance with city ordinance, which already allows households to have that many vehicles parked on the street.
Though some residents expressed concern that the parking requirements could potentially allow short-term rental guests to take up all available parking on city streets, Everett said city staff will have the ability to address concerns and specific limitations during the application process.
“I think that’s a conversation we can have once the application is submitted,” he said.
According to the proposed ordinance, the penalty for violating any of the above requirements will result in $100 fine for each day the property owner is not in compliance.
With very little public comment about the proposed ordinance, city commissioners agreed that it was a step in the right direction, identifying where short term rentals are in town, how they are being used, and opening the doors of communication between property owners and the city. Commissioner Colin Greenfield asked Everett to include a provision to address increased garbage.
“I think this is a great first step to gets started,” said Commissioner Roger Thomas.
Everett said the draft ordinance will go to city attorney Tim Johns for review before it will be formally presented for an initial approval at the next city commission meeting, March 21. If the initial reading is approved, there will be a final reading of the ordinance at the April 4 meeting, and the ordinance will become law 20 days after it is published in the legal newspaper — the Black Hills Pioneer.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.