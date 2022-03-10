Everett, Heupel vye for Lead mayor seat

LEAD — Two longtime residents will campaign for your vote for Lead’s Mayor, in the April 12 election.
Lead Mayor Ron Everett and Dustin Heupel both submitted petitions to run for the position, which consists of a three-year term. Everett, who works as the bookkeeper for Dakota Territory Resources, has lived in Lead for 39 years. He owns a house in town and has raised his family here. This is his second term as mayor, and he said he is seeking a third term because there are many city projects that he wants to see completed.
“I think one of the main reasons is that Lead is doing great right now and I just want to make sure that a few things happen before I go,” he said. He cited projects such as the new skatepark, downtown revitalization and growth, and new buildings for the Black Hills Mining Museum and library, as well as improvements to the business district and more affordable housing, as some of those projects.
Born and raised in Lead, Heupel said he moved to Montana for about 10 years before returning to the city he loves many years ago. He now owns a house and a construction business, and he is raising his children in Lead. Heupel is currently the president of the Northern Hills Recreation Association.
“I think Lead is ready for some fresh blood,” he said of his reasons for running. “The main thing I want to see is accountability and equality for everybody, both businesses and residents.”
The mayor’s seat is the only one up for grabs in the April 12 election. The petition deadline was Feb. 25, and each candidate had to gather at least 58 signatures from registered voters who reside within city limits.
The deadline for voter registration is 5 p.m., March 28. Absentee ballots will be available in mid-March.
