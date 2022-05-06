Evens chosen as Meade schools employee of the year

STURGIS — Stephanie Evens is the go-to gal at Sturgis Elementary School.
Whether you’re a student in need of a Band-Aid, a teacher in need of supplies or a parent in need of answers.
Evens, the head administrative assistant at Sturgis Elementary School, is most often the first person people see when they come to the school. She greets them with the cheerful: “Hello, how can I help you?”
For her can-do attitude and efficient manner in which she runs the office at Sturgis Elementary, Evens has been named the 2022 Meade School District Professional/Technical Support Staff employee of the year.
“Pretty much any student knows that they can come to me for anything,” Evens said.
Janis Mathis-Anderson, one of six people who nominated Evens, said “Stephanie is seen every day helping someone out with an issue or just being a listening ear to the students, staff and parents.”
Another letter of nomination from Kristi Langenbau said Evens is constantly going above and beyond in her job at Sturgis Elementary.
“I see her running around all day hustling to get everything done to make our school run smoothly and effortlessly. Stephanie’s hear is in it for Sturgis Elementary School,” she said.
Evens, who has worked at Sturgis Elementary for five years, said she was very humbled and cried when Sturgis Elementary principal Chantel Ligtenberg revealed she had one the employee of the year award.
“There are so many wonderful school employees,” she said. “Everyone I work with in the school district are amazing. They give me the motivation to work that much harder for them.”
Evens grew up in Rapid City and graduated from Stevens High School in 1997. She and her husband, Matthew, have two children. Their daughter Olivia is a sixth grader at Sturgis Williams Middle School and their son Maxen is a sophomore at Sturgis Brown High School.
Initially, Evens applied for a job at the school to coincide with her children’s school schedule, but it has grown to more than just a job.
“The whole environment of the school is special. You come in and it’s like they are your second family. They welcome you every single day,” she said.
But this is Evens’ last year at Sturgis Elementary. She has taken a job as a business office assistant for the Meade School District.
“It will be kind of whatever they throw at me. They want me to be the Jack of all trades. It’s what I do now,” she said.
Taking the new job was a difficult decision, Evens said.
“I will deeply miss the environment of the school, but I’m looking forward to new adventures,” she said.
