Evening commission meetings on the back burner in Butte County, for now

BELLE FOURCHE — A short-lived trial of resident-requested evening meetings has ended, for now, as the Butte County Commission could not reach a consensus about a potential compromise, which resulted in a 3-2 split vote.
The topic has been discussed sporadically over the years in Butte County, usually at the request of county residents who support the idea.
Traditionally, the county commission has held its monthly meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
The board’s first meeting of each month has typically been the longer of the two, usually beginning at 9:30 a.m. and wrapping up sometime in the afternoon, with a lunch break from noon to 1:30 p.m. The second meeting of the month most often begins at approximately 1 p.m. and spans through the afternoon, depending on the volume of items on the agenda.
At its Jan. 10 meeting, the commission unanimously voted to, on a trial basis, hold the second meeting of each month of February and March in the evening, beginning at 6 p.m., instead of the typical 1 p.m. meeting commencement.
Commissioner James Ager presented the topic with the board, suggesting that the county try out a couple of evening meetings to allow more community member involvement. Ager said that he had heard from county residents who voiced concerns about the commission predominantly holding its meetings during daytime hours when most people are burdened with work and/or family obligations, restricting access for some to voice concerns or opinions to the board.
During the commission’s March 15 meeting, the last of the two meetings initially approved in January, Ager requested that the board consider continuing to hold the second meeting of each month in the evenings.
“I think, judging by the attendance, I think it would be a good idea to continue (holding) our second meeting of the month in the evenings,” he said.
At each of the evening meetings held so far this year, on Feb. 15 and March 15, at least two dozen county residents were in attendance. The increased number of visitors necessitated the meeting’s venue being moved from the commissioner’s room on the second floor of the county courthouse, to the third-floor courtroom.
Anecdotally, at each of the two evening meetings which drew higher visitation, discussion about medical cannabis was held either during the period allotted for public comment or, as was the case during the March 15 meeting, the topic was placed on the agenda for discussion at the request of the public.
Commissioner Frank Walton opposed Ager’s proposition.
“I’m probably going to get shot for this, and I guess that’s OK, I am not in favor of it,” he said. “And not because there’s a whole room of you guys here.”
Walton explained that during his first stint serving on the commission in the 80s, he concurrently worked a day job “every day of the week and never missed a meeting.”
“I could get voted out real easy because my term is up right now,” he said. “But I’m just not in favor of it.”
Walton moved to discontinue evening meetings of the commission.
Before Walton’s motion could garner a second, local resident Travis Ismay interjected, demanding that any commissioner not in favor of evening meetings explain their reasoning.
“This is your community,” Ismay said, gesturing to the rows of people seated in the courtroom’s gallery. “Not five potheads down in their little room down there that got this thing (the county’s medical cannabis establishment ordinance) through. That upsets me.”
Ismay alleged that the commission could have been leaning towards discontinuing evening meetings due to the larger turnout of residents present to voice their dismay related to the cannabis ordinance.
“That makes no sense to me,” he said. “You guys represent us.”
Walton countered.
“I’m not sitting here trying to ace you guys out, period,” he said. “It’s just that if we need to have a special meeting, have it. But let the rest of it go as it’s been going.”
Instead of augmenting the standard format of the twice monthly meetings, Walton suggested that when a topic develops into an issue that a group of citizens wishes to voice concern about, a special meeting can be arranged on a case-by-case basis.
“But to sit there and be doing this every month just to be doing it, I don’t agree,” he said.
Ager reiterated to the commissioners that he sees no harm in holding one meeting a month in the evening to accommodate county constituents.
“The agenda (at the second month meetings are) short,” he said, adding that he felt it would be advantageous to the commission and the community to continue the evening meetings through the end of the year. “We (can) see how it goes, and we can revisit it again the first of the year. And the new commission can decide when they want to host the meetings.”
Without a second to Walton’s motion, Ager offered a substitute motion, proposing that the commission continue the evening meetings on a trial basis.
When still neither of the commissioners’ motions had yet garnered a second, Ager asked that the board table the issue to be voted on by the entire five-member commission. Commissioner Karrol Herman was absent from the March 15 meeting.
“I’d like the whole board to be here so that all together we can make a decision on that,” Ager said.
The topic was revisited for discussion at the April 5 meeting when the entire board was present.
Before the discussion got underway, Auditor Annie Reich advised the commissioners that she provided them with copies of 14 letters and emails received by her office from county residents in favor of once monthly evening meetings, imploring the board to consider their requests.
Offering a compromise, Herman moved to consider holding quarterly evening meetings.
“That way, we can continue to conduct our county business, not in secret, and not because we’re trying to hide anything, but we still have a county to run,” she said. “And then if anybody has real, legitimate concerns, get your name on the agenda, and come and talk to us. Or call us and talk to us and we can bring your concerns to the meeting.”
Ager seconded Herman’s motion, “for the sake of discussion.”
Herman proposed that evening meetings could be held for the meetings slated for June 21, Sept. 20, and Dec. 20.
Commission Chairman Kim Richards voiced concerns related to potential difficulty that could be imposed upon department heads asked to attend evening meetings to speak upon issues within their department’s purview. Should a department head be unable to attend an evening meeting, he said he worried that matters of business could be unnecessarily delayed, potentially impacting both the county and members of the public awaiting action to be taken on an issue.
Ismay and a handful of county residents attended the April 5 meeting. Ismay again asked the commission for clarification related to his perception that the board was against evening meetings.
“Are we disrupting your meeting?” he asked. “Because I thought we’ve been pretty respectful for you guys. We haven’t been yelling and screaming or hollering or nothing and we haven’t been slowing down your meeting. So, what’s the big deal?”
Richards disagreed with Ismay’s portrayal of portions of recent dialogue amongst the board and some citizens, particularly during the March 15 meeting.
“I think last time, we did have some heated discussion that … I did not appreciate,” he said. “The other thing I didn’t appreciate (was) somebody calling our state’s attorney a pothead.”
Richards suggested that perhaps a public forum would better suit some circumstances related to voicing concerns about issues such as the cannabis ordinance.
Ismay opposed Richards’ suggestion.
“But are you going to actually pass things at a public forum?” he asked. “Because if we’re not here and we don’t bring anything up, we don’t have a voice, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for us to come to a forum. Like, right before you vote on something like a marijuana ordinance, if we’re not here to voice our opinion, you guys don’t know what we’re talking about.”
Richards assured Ismay that the commission acted in accordance with state statute when dealing with its medical cannabis ordinance.
Discussions about the topic and the coordinated effort of laying of the legal framework that now constitutes the county’s medical cannabis ordinance began in earnest in January 2021. The ordinance evolved throughout 2021, including numerous discussions and opportunities for public input, prior to the county’s October 2021 adoption of the amended ordinance.
“And we did pass the ordinance, and you weren’t here,” Richards said to Ismay.
“Yeah, because no one knew about it,” Ismay argued.
Herman told Ismay that, in accordance with state law, the county posted and published public notices on the topic, which was the subject of ongoing comprehensive coverage by in the Pioneer, the county’s legal newspaper.
Following the April 5 discussion, a roll call vote yielded a 3/2 split vote against proceeding with evening commission meetings. Commissioners Stan Harms, Walton, and Richards voted against, while Herman and Ager supported the compromise.
Although the issue could again be brought before the commission for discussion and possible action, because the topic failed to garner a majority of the commission’s support, the issue died.
