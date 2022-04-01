Even-Cordell named new Rally director

STURGIS —The city of Sturgis has a new Rally director.
Tammy Even-Cordell was named Thursday as the new director of the city’s Rally & Events Department upon the retirement of Jerry Cole in early May.
She currently serves as the assistant Rally & Events director for the city of Sturgis.
Even-Cordell has extensive experience in tourism and event management, both within the motorcycle event industry and with local event promotions.
Even-Cordell has more than 10 years of experience in vendor site management during the Biketoberfest and Daytona Bike Week festivals giving her keen insight into the needs of vendors and promoters at world-class motorcycling events. She has managed the Harley-Davidson Rally Point bands during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and has worked with the sponsors and exhibitors at Rally Point for numerous years.
The city said the retail experience will allow the city to expand the Sturgis Superstore initiative to include a greater offering of official merchandise featuring the Winged S brand that was launched in 2021 as well as partnering with those providers of merchandise featuring the City’s heritage marks. Additionally, she has broad municipal experience with the city of Sturgis, which includes work in both the city manager and city attorney’s offices.
“Tammy, through her work for the city of Sturgis, has knowledge of the sponsorship relationships and fulfillment requirements necessary to exceed our sponsors’ high expectations,” said Mayor Mark Carstensen. “Tammy’s recent experience as assistant director will serve her well as she steps into this new role. I look forward to what she can accomplish with events during the Rally and year-round for our residents.”
“Tammy has built excellent relationships with downtown and local business owners and event promoters,” added Downtown BID Board President Mark Bruch. “Tammy has worked hard to promote Sturgis as a premier tourism destination while not losing sight of the needs of our local community. I congratulate her and look forward to working with her to continue to promote events here in Sturgis.”
Locally, Even-Cordell has spearheaded the Sturgis Hometown Marketplace initiative providing a year-round incubator venue for more than 40 small and micro craft businesses. Her work with the Sturgis Strong and Good Deeds programs was instrumental in building community support and shoring up retail during the recent pandemic. She also was instrumental in the success of the first annual Sturgis Challenge for Charities Gala.
“Tammy’s communication skills and ability to coordinate logistics for numerous events simultaneously will allow the city to more efficiently and more effectively meet the needs of our visitors during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and all the other events the city promotes,” said City Manager Daniel Ainslie.
She will work closely with Cole over the next few weeks before he retires to ensure a smooth transition for the various Rally & Events stakeholders.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.