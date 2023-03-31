Pioneer staff reports
SPEARFISH – A complaint has been filed in U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota, Western Division by the Evans-Tonn Ditch Company against Horizon Investments, LLC and the city of Spearfish for their design, construction, and approval of a surface water runoff plan for the Wordeman Subdivision Development that directs surface runoff from the Development into Evans-Tonn Ditch.
According to the complaint, filed on March 23, it is believed that runoff began entering the ditch when the development was completed, estimated to be sometime in 2020. Runoff from Wordeman Subdivision has allegedly continued to enter the ditch since that time. Evans-Tonn alleges that upon information and belief, the surface runoff from the development contains pollutants that are harmful and cause irreparable and continuous damage to the members of Evans-Tonn who apply the water for irrigation and other agricultural purposes.
Evans-Tonn further alleges that Horizon and the city designed the Wordeman Subdivision runoff to be directed into the ditch because it is more economical for the developer, Horizon, to discharge surface water into the ditch, rather than design and build infrastructure to manage it according to applicable law. It is also alleged that Horizon and the city have violated state and federal Water Pollution Control standards and Clean Water Act through their design, construction, and approval of a surface water runoff plan that allows surface water from the development to enter directly into the ditch.
According to the complaint, under the development plan, including the master grading plan, a portion of the surface water runoff from the development was allegedly designed to enter street inlets that discharge directly into the ditch; specifically, the development’s lots to the south and east of the ditch are designed and engineered in a manner that directs surface runoff into the ditch.
The ditch is located, in part, within Spearfish city limits and runs through the Wordeman Subdivision, which is owned by Horizon. It is the portion of the ditch running through the development that is the subject of this lawsuit.
Prior to development by Horizon, the land comprising Wordeman Subdivision was used for agricultural purposes. At its terminus, the ditch empties back into Spearfish Creek and is therefore a navigable water, as defined by the Clean Water Act.
The complaint alleges that over the years, as the city has expanded, residential, commercial, and other development has encroached upon the ditch. In approximately 2018, Horizon submitted a development plan to the city for its approval, which showed the ditch flowed through the development. The plan included, among other things, a “Master Grading Plan,” which was stamped by Wordeman’s engineer on March 12, 2018. It is required under applicable law that the development’s master grading plan be compliant and consistent with the city’s Spearfish Stormwater Management plan.
The complaint further alleges that neither the development plan nor the master grading plan were submitted to Evans-Tonn for its review, comment, or approval and that, nevertheless, the city approved Horizon’s plan.
Five counts are being brought in the lawsuit.
Count one alleges trespass against Horizon and the city, as by directing polluted surface runoff from the development into the ditch, Horizon and the city have and continue to commit the tort of trespass upon Evans-Tonn Ditch.
Count two alleges nuisance against Horizon and the city, as Horizon and the city’s approval of the development plan and its master grading plan was contrary to federal Clean Water Act and state Water Pollution Control standards, deeming the two entities’ actions unlawful and intentional and constituting a public nuisance.
Count three alleges negligence against Horizon and the city, as knowing that the ditch runs through the development and that water in the ditch is used by its members for irrigation and agricultural purposes, Horizon and the city had a duty to design, construct, and approve the plan and master grading plan in a way it complied with the city’s Spearfish Stormwater Management plan and prevented harm to Evans-Tonn Ditch.
Count four alleges aiding and abetting on the part of the city of Spearfish, as the city aided Horizon in its actions and inactions by approving its development and master grading plans, which are in violation of the city’s Stormwater Management plan, as well as the standards of the state Water Pollution Control and Clean Water Act standards.
Count five alleges injunctive relief against Horizon and the city for their actions and inactions constitute the taking or damage of private property for public use without just compensation.
Count six alleges inverse condemnation against the city, as the city’s conduct is a de facto taking because it deprives Evans-Tonn and its members from the beneficial use and enjoyment of their property, that is, the water that they have appropriated from the ditch.
Count seven seeks punitive damages against Horizon, as in designing and constructing its development in a manner that allows direct discharge of surface runoff into the ditch, Horizon knew or should have known, that harm would be caused to Evans-Tonn and its members and that as a result of the actions and inactions of Horizon, it is guilty of willful and/or wanton misconduct, oppression, or malice, entitling Evans-Tonn to recover punitive damages.
According to court documents, the U.S. District Court has jurisdiction on the case because it involves the application of the 1988 Clean Water Act and because it involves a civil action arising under the laws of the United States. Further, Evans-Tonn provided notice to the city of its potential claim of damages first on Feb. 24, 2020 and again on Aug. 17, 2021.
Evans-Tonn manages the oldest operating irrigation ditch on Spearfish Creek and water rights for the ditch were first granted in May of 1876, 13 years before South Dakota statehood. Evans-Tonn Ditch, represented by attorney Kenneth E. Barker, has requested a jury trail.
Ryan Wordeman, the registered agent of Horizon Investments, LLC, said he had not yet been served with the suit and did not have a statement at this time.
City Attorney Ashley McDonald could not immediately be reached for comment.
