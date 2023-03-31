ditch 1.JPG
A lawsuit over alleged pollution of the Evans-Tonn Ditch has been filed against the city of Spearfish and the developer Horizon Investments LLC.

Pioneer staff reports

SPEARFISH – A complaint has been filed in U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota, Western Division by the Evans-Tonn Ditch Company against Horizon Investments, LLC and the city of Spearfish for their design, construction, and approval of a surface water runoff plan for the Wordeman Subdivision Development that directs surface runoff from the Development into Evans-Tonn Ditch.

