Erosion repair work to begin on Highway 385

DEADWOOD — Road work was slated to begin Monday on Highway 85
Erosion repair work will take place on a two-mile section of the highway, 17 miles south of Deadwood. The work will take place between mile marker 105 and mile marker 108, between Brownsville and Merritt.
The project includes the reconstruction and stabilization of eroded roadside areas, the removal and replacement of guardrail, and asphalt surfacing.
Flaggers will be used to control traffic through the work zone during working hours, with temporary traffic controls providing direction at all other times of day. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment and drive cautiously through the work zone.
The prime contractor on the $230,000 project is Mainline Contracting, Inc. of Rapid City. The project is scheduled for completion on Nov. 19.
