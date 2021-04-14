BELLE FOURCHE — Tuesday’s election results were still being tallied nearly three hours after the polls closed in Belle Fourche, keeping anxious candidates on the edge of their seats until the results were announced after 10 p.m. — Derrick Erhart, Randy Sowers, and Derrick Jones clenched the three city council seats.
With 846 current registered voters in Ward 2, Erhart, who garnered 186 votes, beat out Clark Sowers, with 98 votes.
Erhart said he was particularly pleased with Tuesday’s voter turnout.
“It was nice to see so many people turn out for it,” he said. “And I had a lot of support, so that was good to see.”
Erhart thanked all those who ran in the election and those who supported him, adding that he’s excited for the opportunities which lie ahead.
“It’ll be nice to have the younger generation to come in there and help out, that’s for sure,” he said. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve people.”
Sowers offered congratulations to Erhart and others elected Tuesday.
“I congratulate the winners and thank all the people who offered their time to run for office,” Sowers said. “It was a good slate of candidates for city and school elections.”
Although he was unable to gather enough votes to pull out a victory, Sowers continued to be resolute about Belle Fourche.
“Some people run to get elected, some run to make a difference,” he said. “My commitment to my hometown is unwavering. My goal is the same whether I am elected or not.”
In Ward 3, Randy Sowers, Clark Sowers’ son, won the election with 126 votes against Dean Brunner, who received 119 votes. The ward currently has 898 registered voters.
Sowers said he was pleased with the results.
“I felt called to do it (run for council), so I threw my name in the ring, and the voters came out and selected me,” he said. “So, I’m happy to get to work for them and do what I can and work with the council to better Belle Fourche (in) any way possible.”
Additionally, Randy Sowers offered congratulations to all the candidates who ran.
“It’s nice to see a great turnout for people wanting to serve their community,” he said. “Congratulations to those who won, I look forward to working with them.”
Brunner said he is all right with the results and wished Sowers luck in the position.
“I congratulate Randy for winning,” he said.
With 912 registered voters, Ward 4 voters elected Jones to serve as their next councilman. Jones got 180 votes, Betty Jo Hoffman got 88, and Wayne Gilbert got 34.
Although Jones expected the race to be closer, he was both excited and humbled by the results.
“I’m excited to get started and to … help guide Belle Fourche through this potential growth that we’re coming into,” he said. “I’m excited to be part of Ward 4 and to be their voice.”
Jones also congratulated his opponents and expressed excitement about the number of people who voted in the election.
“They did a great job and they’re great individuals,” he said. “There was a really good showing (of voters) … and that’s amazing; that’s exciting; that means people are interested and they want to see things happen in Belle Fourche and (to have) their voices heard. And I’m grateful to be part of that.”
Hoffman thanked those who supported her in her candidacy.
“Thank you to everyone who supported and coted for me, I appreciate it,” she said. “I hope Derrick Jones will do a good job for our community and Ward 4.”
She also offered well wishes to the other city winners.
“Congrats to all the other candidates who won; I hope they put Belle Fourche first,” Hoffman said. “It was a good experience and it’s nice to see wards actually have elections instead of just being seated.”
Repeated attempts to reach Gilbert for comment went unreturned.
Of the 3,402 active registered voters in Belle Fourche, 831 voted in the council seat race.
