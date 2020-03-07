UNION CENTER — Thoughtful, dependable, kind, dedicated, willing, patient and calm are just a few of the character traits that make Luke Erfman qualified to be the Meade School District’s Teacher of the Year, say those who nominated him.
Being the center of attention, even for the day on Wednesday when he was presented the Teacher of the Year Award, was a bit unnerving for Erfman.
“There are teachers here and at other schools in the district that could teach circles around me by a long shot,” he said. “I’m fortunate, humbled, and appreciative for this award.”
Erfman’s first teaching job was at the Atall School in the Meade School District. He spent three years there.
This year he became the computer/STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) teacher at Central Meade County School at Union Center. He oversees the new STEAM lab at the school.
“Luke is a perfect fit for the STEAM position in the rural schools, and he embodies everything a teacher should be. He facilitates students’ learning, letting them make their own discoveries, and in doing so, he engages them all. Each student’s learning is unique and personalized, and because of this, they love Luke and his class,” said Brittan Porterfield, Meade Rural Schools principal.
But more importantly, Erfman is the first to volunteer and the last to seek praise or acknowledgment, Porterfield said.
“Luke is simply a great guy and one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. Above all, he cares about kids, often going out of his way to make sure his students know that they are special to him. He’ll travel to their programs and competitions just to show them he cares. It’s an honor to have him in our district,” Porterfield said.
Erfman said he enjoys working with rural students.
“In this type of setting where it is so small, you get to know the student and their families really well. You get to have the students for multiple years so that relationship gets stronger every year,” he said.
Theresa Hanzlik, the head administrative assistant for Meade Rural Schools, said Erfman is an outstanding person who is so deserving of the Teacher of the Year award.
“He has such a talent for meeting students at their level and inspiring them to go further than they thought they could,” she said.
Hanzlik said that one day in passing, Erfman told her that if anything should ever happen to him that she should tell people he had the greatest job in the world.
“That says a lot to me,” Hanzlik said. “He loves teaching and he loves his fellow man and his country.”
Erfman’s mom, Phyllis, has been a teacher for 36 years. He believes his love of education and teaching stems from growing up in her classrooms.
“My mom was a dedicated teacher and spent many hours before and after school and during the summer working in her classroom. It feels like a second home for me,” he said.
Erfman believes the thought of being an educator was always present as an aspiration.
During college at South Dakota State University, he changed majors several times, but always fell back on education as a major. He graduated with an early childhood education degree.
He is currently working on an endorsement in technology through Dakota State University.
Erfman grew up in the Mead School District graduating Sturgis Brown High School graduating in 2008.
Being the computer/STEAM teacher at Union Center is a dream job, Erfman, 28, said.
“Kids are natural explorers. This classroom has a wide variety of media that allow them to explore their creativity,” he said.
Erfman believes focusing on STEAM curriculum will serve students well in the future. He said there are many jobs that have yet to be created that will be filled by today’s students. For that reason, it is the focus of Erfman and other teachers to prepare a more well-rounded student.
“One way to create more lifelong learners is to allow that student to love learning. I know that I am doing that by creating a classroom that is a fun and positive environment,” he said.
Erfman’s advice to someone considering a career in education is to be true to themselves.
“A lot of times, teachers are expected to teach straight from the book. It’s pretty well scripted. What I have found helpful is to teach in a way that allows me to be myself,” he said. “You don’t need to be the teacher from the manual, teach how you are comfortable and allows you to love teaching.”
Mackaben more than a paraprofessional
Annette Mackaben makes a difference in the lives of students at Sturgis Elementary School.
For that reason and many more, she has been chosen as the Support Staff of the Year in the Meade School District.
Mackaben works as a kindergarten through second-grade paraprofessional in a self-contained classroom at Sturgis Elementary. That means students who are performing below their grade level in certain areas spend time with Mackaben to get caught up so they can return to the general education classroom.
“She is more than just a paraprofessional. She is a mentor, leader, co-worker and most importantly, a friend,” said Ashley Abell, a special education teacher at Sturgis Elementary.
Abell said Mackaben is creative, kind, supportive, caring and a self-starter.
“Annette takes care of her students as if they were her own children. She truly loves and cares for each and every one she comes in contact with,” Abell said.
Mackaben not only works as a paraprofessional for the school district, she also drives school bus for Harlow’s School Bus Service.
She says she loves both jobs.
“The students are so much fun. You never know what is going to happen,” she said. “I live for those times when the lightbulb finally goes on and they get it. I also love their hugs.”
Heidi Komes, Sturgis Elementary School Nurse, said Mackaben thrives on spending time with children and always goes above and beyond for them.
“She is able to form unique bonds with challenging students and has a gift of communicating with them,” she said. “I have seen her give direct care to students who are in need of extra time, attention and tender loving care. She provides this care with kindness, compassion and grace.”
In her six years at Sturgis Elementary, Mackaben has changed the lives of students and teachers, said Sturgis Elementary School teacher Brittainy Covel.
“She is patient and kind, and knows how to support students’ needs while encouraging them to become independent learners,” Covel said.
