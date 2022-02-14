Equipment failure halts drone flight over Open Cut, for now

LEAD — A drone that was expected to spray a capping compound on the dust pile in the Open Cut malfunctioned, and crews are still trying to understand why.
Patrick Weber, head of Fermilab’s South Dakota Services Division for the project to build the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility/Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment, said his Fermilab team contracted with Williams Drone, of Lake Preston, S.D. to fly a drone over the dust pile and spray a capping compound in an effort to mitigate the dust that has been emanating from the Open Cut for several months. The capping compound is similar to what is sprayed on coal piles in trains, to prevent coal from flying off in transport.
The initial drone flight was scheduled for Feb. 7. But as crews staged their operation near the Open Cut, and some community members ran out to capture the moment on video, the drones were soon recalled due to technical difficulties.
“Williams Drone successfully completed several flights, but unfortunately one drone crashed in the Open Cut following a battery cell failure,” Weber said. “A second drone was used for several additional flights before the control system forced an emergency landing within the Open Cut. The drone manufacturer is being consulted to help understand what may have caused the emergency landing. Until more is known, application of the capping compound has been suspended.”
Weber also said winds that picked up just as the drones were flying did not factor into the equipment malfunction. The drones, he said, are rated to fly in winds up to 20 miles per hour, and on the day of the flight winds were at less than 10 miles per hour.
Meanwhile, Weber said a tackifier crews have been adding to newly dumped rock has been effective in dust mitigation. However, because it is so sticky the tackifier does not spread over the dust pile that surrounds the treated rock, which is residual from the dumping operation that occurred before the tackifier was used. It’s that rock that has been blowing out of the Open Cut and across town.
“The capping compound binds the top surface of the existing pile to prevent it from getting picked up by the wind,” Weber said. “We will monitor the dust to track the effectiveness of the capping compound. Fermilab remains committed to addressing the dust issues. We have high expectations for this capping compound, but we will continue t opursue other options as needed.”
Weber said Fermilab will schedule another drone flight after the team better understands what caused Monday’s technical issue.
The capping compound product is not a hazardous substance, Weber said. A safety data sheet for the material can be found at http://lbnf-dune.fnal.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Dustbind-Plus-SDS.pdf.
As part of a continuing effort to keep the public informed about progress for the LBNF/DUNE construction, Weber said crews will hold another public meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 3 at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center. All are invited to attend.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.