EQ Basin proves handy amid high winds at water treatment plant

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Wastewater Treatment Plant’s new Equalization (EQ) Basin, which was completed in December, was put to its first test this month as high winds proved challenging for treatment of the water.
“We had extremely high winds Thursday the 14th,” said Brandy Kean Public Works director for Spearfish. “Eventually, mid-day our superintendent (Bob Evridge) noticed that … the wind was just causing a lot of issues with our treatment process.”
“That wind we had last week was over and above anything I’ve seen,” Evridge added.
The National Weather Service recorded winds in the upper fifties in Spearfish that day, but Evridge said winds around the plant climbed up in the sixties at times.
Evridge explained that as part of the treatment process, the water at the plant flows into large tanks, where the bio-elements used in the treatment process have a chance to settle before the water is discharged back into the environment.
“The whole idea of these tanks is for (the water to remain) quiet, no-velocity, very calm so we can have biomass separation from the water,” he said.
The sustained winds were so strong at times that Evridge said the water in the tanks was churning too much for the particulate matter to separate causing filters to clog. Evridge said operators at the plant were faced with a tough decision to either continue operation and risk allowing some of the biomass to flow out into the environment, or shut the system down until the winds calmed.
“If we wouldn’t have had (the EQ Basin) we would have had to do the best we could and possibly live with a violation,” Evridge said.
The plant was shut down for approximately 17 hours, with no disruption to service as 690,000 gallons of wastewater was diverted and held in the basin.
“We simply shut off the system and let it sit,” Kean said.
Crews returned to the plant around 4 a.m. to check on the system and determined the winds had died down enough to return to full operation.
“For the first run of this equalization basin and the process from diverting and then going back to the wastewater treatment plant was seamless,” Kean said.
“It went pretty smooth, everything worked as it should and now we’re going to bring back this bypass flow as conditions allow,” Evridge added.
The diverted wastewater will be gradually reintroduced into the treatment system during the low-flow periods over the next few weeks. Once emptied, the basin will be rinsed to make sure all waste material is disposed of.
Both Evridge and Kean said the EQ Basin is a boon to the community as it allows the wastewater crew, quite literally, a secondary avenue to pursue when events warrant disruption to the system.
“It gives us an option,” Evridge said. “Even when things are going well, it helps me sleep at night.”
“(The wastewater Treatment Plant crew are) the unsung heroes of the city. You don’t see them in action but they do such important work,” Kean added.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.