Gilt Edge.jpg
Buy Now

The Gilt Edge Mine is a Superfund cleanup project, due to Brohm Mining Company’s abandonment of its on-going water treatment responsibilities to address acid rock drainage at the site. The mine receives funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which increased EPA funding for ongoing and planned Superfund cleanup projects across the country, part of $3.5 billion in environmental remediation at Superfund sites across the country on the National Priorities List. Pioneer file photo

By Jaci Conrad Pearson

Black Hills Pioneer

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.