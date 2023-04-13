By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has provided notice of a proposed prospective lessee agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited at the Gilt Edge Mine and requests public comment that must be submitted on or before April 21.
In addition, a virtual public meeting for the pending Gilt Edge Mine Superfund Site Agreement will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday. To virtually attend and/or provide verbal comment at the meeting, register at www.epa.gov/superfund/gilt-edge before 5 p.m. Monday.
The 360-acre Gilt Edge Mine site is located about 6.5 miles east of Lead. The primary mine disturbance area encompasses a former open pit and a cyanide heap-leach gold mine, as well as prior mine exploration activities from various companies.
In 1986, Brohm Mining Company began development of a large-scale open pit, cyanide heap leach gold mine operation. In July 1999, Brohm abandoned the site and their on-going water treatment responsibilities to address acidic heavy-metal-laden water, acid rock drainage, that is constantly generated from the exposed highwalls of the three open mine pits and from the millions of cubic yards of acid-generating spent ore and waste rock remaining at the site.
Site cleanup is being addressed through federal and state actions.
Agnico Eagle has done exploratory work for possible mining operations at the Gilt Edge Superfund site and the pending agreement would allow for further exploration.
In the prospective lessee agreement is between the United States, the state of South Dakota, and Agnico at Superfund site.
The agreement provides that Agnico would perform a reuse assessment, including surface and subsurface sampling and pay at least $2.5 million annually to cover the cost of water treatment and site operations at the site during the agreement.
In exchange, the United States and South Dakota agree not to sue Agnico for existing contamination, work, including subsurface and surface sampling, conducted by Agnico, and certain payments as defined in the agreement.
The proposed agreement and additional background information relating to the agreement is available upon request and is posted at www.epa.gov/superfund/gilt-edge.
Comments, identified by Docket ID No. EPA-R08-SFUND-2022-0281, can also be sent to www.regulations.gov.
The EPA will consider all comments received and may modify or withdraw its consent to the agreement if comments received disclose facts or considerations that indicate that the agreement is inappropriate, improper, or inadequate.
Kwinn Neff, Community Relations Exploration USA for Agnico said the Black Hills Region has a long history of being a very productive gold mining region and based on the last mineral resource estimate for the Gilt Edge Mine and historical data, Agnico Eagle believes that there may be the potential for a minable resource at the site.
“However, the historical data is quite old and, even though it can be used as guidance, it cannot be considered today as valid,” Neff said.
In 2018, Agnico Eagle signed an agreement on consent to conduct a remedial/resource investigation at the former mine.
“As part of the agreement, Agnico Eagle conducted a remedial work and a mineral resource validation drilling program over an 18-24-month period at the site,” Neff said. “The objective of the program was twofold: to help with the environmental understanding of the Gilt Edge property; and to conduct a mineral resource evaluation program on the former Gilt Edge property.”
Between 2018 and 2021 Agnico Eagle drilled 41 holes totaling 70,128 feet at the site.
“All drilling occurred on existing disturbance and was restricted to state leased lands inside superfund boundary,” Neff said.“Agnico Eagle also utilized the same drill holes and core samples to assess the gold resource. It was not an exploration drilling campaign intended to identify new mineralization. While encouraging, much more work and detailed analysis is needed to further evaluate the site.”
In January, Agnico Eagle signed the prospective lessee agreement which would allow Agnico to continue assessment work at the Gilt Edge site.
“This reuse agreement would be similar to the 2018 Agreement on Consent,” Neff said.“The PLA would allow for additional drilling activities and would not authorize any mining activities. Work under the new agreement would remain investigative. Currently there is not enough certainty in the resource or if a project would be viable. Before any long-term plans can be developed, additional site work and further evaluations are needed.”
Work plans defining Agnico’s activity on site would be developed in cooperation with, and approved by the EPA and the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
“The PLA would allow Agnico Eagle to continue its mineral resource validation program to further investigate the viability of re-mining the site,”Neff said.“Agnico would have three years to complete fieldwork investigations and one year to complete the Reuse Assessment.”
During the four-year period, Agnico would pay $2.5 million a year in on-going water treatment costs, cover regulatory oversight costs related to the work and provide a financial assurance of $2 million, until a notice of completion of work is approved by EPA.
“If the mineral resource validation program proves to be successful, then Agnico Eagle would expect to enter further discussions with all levels of government on developing a long-term plan that will provide all stakeholders with the best possible options for maintaining the environmental remediation with an economic re-development plan for the mine,”Neff said.“If environmental, technical and economic circumstances warrant, Agnico Eagle may pursue further exploration, resource studies and possibly a mining application, but that decision has not been made, nor has an application process started.”
Neff said there would be many benefits in the event that Agnico Eagle determines resource extraction is technically and economically viable and would opt to pursue work to develop a mine at Gilt Edge.
“The company may then commit to assuming full responsibility for the environmental cleanup,” Neff said.“US taxpayers would benefit from not having to pay for estimated $90 million in remediation costs. The state of South Dakota would have the opportunity to avoid paying 10 percent of the estimated clean-up costs and 100 percent of post-closure costs/liability, collect a 2 percent royalty on gold recovered from state leased lands designated to benefit the SD Schools and Public Lands Trust Fund, and collect new revenues generated from the state precious metals, sales and excise taxes.”
Neff said Agnico Eagle is committed to not only meeting, but going beyond regulatory requirements and integrates sustainability considerations into its business strategy as well as in the way it plans and manages it activities.
“Agnico Eagle’s approach has always been to engage and partner with local stakeholders, as early as possible in a project development phase, to assess the levels of social acceptability and potential impacts of the project within the host community,” he said.“This allows us to mitigate potential negative impacts, and discover opportunities for collaboration, avoiding potential conflict and building community relationships on a foundation of trust and transparency.”
Mining and mineral processing at the site began in 1876 when the Gilt Edge and Dakota Maid mining claims were located. Sporadic mining by numerous operators took place at the site until the early 1920s. Early gold miners developed extensive underground workings that wind through the central portion of the site and also engaged in some surface mining as well.
From 1935 to 1941, the mines at the site were in steady production and the underground workings were expanded. Beginning in 1976, an extensive mine development program investigated potential production of gold or other minerals. Brohm began mine operations in the mid-80s and ended them in the mid-90s.
These historical operations at the site contaminated surface water and groundwater with acidic heavy-metal-laden water. Investigation and cleanup activities at the site are ongoing. Interim remedies are currently in place for two of the site’s three areas. Remedial action construction is in progress for the third area.
