LEAD — In a letter dated Friday, and following 15 days of assessment and clean-up of a mercury spill that occurred at Lead-Deadwood High School when a student brought elemental mercury to school the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a clearance letter following their clean-up efforts.
The letter, signed by On-Site Coordinator Megan Schuette, said the hazardous material has been removed.
“The EPA removed mercury and methodically cleaned impacted classrooms and other areas in the high school from December 15 – 29, 2022. Immediately following the clean-up, the EPA completed clearance screening throughout the high school to ensure public health guidelines were met. All results showed mercury concentrations throughout the school, including all classrooms, gyms, hallways, bathrooms, etc., are below EPA and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry guidelines,” Schuette wrote. “To ensure mercury had not spread to other schools, EPA conducted mercury assessments at the Lead- Deadwood Middle School, Lead-Deadwood Elementary School and on the Lead-Deadwood School District buses. The assessments confirmed mercury levels were below agency guidelines, therefore EPA does not anticipate further actions at these locations.”
Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person told the Pioneer Monday that he is confident the district’s buildings and buses are safe.
“This is behind us now, as far as the school is concerned and we have no reason to bring the EPA back into the school or continue testing at this point, unless, of course, there is another incident,” Person said. “I really want everyone to know the school is safe and maybe, by some standards, the reaction was overboard, but we can just say with great confidence that there’s not a threat to students or staff.”
Person said he understands the differing comfort levels regarding the incident.
“Some of it was a little bit out of our control. Once the EPA comes in, you kind of have to let them do their work and it’s going to be on whatever timeline it is. We’re not in control of what they’re doing, what they’re checking, cleanup efforts and I think that’s important for people to realize,” Person said. “It took longer than we wanted, but the whole EPA response was independent. It wasn’t us doing it. It was an outside agency that has experience in that.”
Person said he is confident the building is safe for students and staff to re-enter today.
“They tested and retested all these different rooms and spaces and hallways, every square inch of that school, they were going through it,” Person said.
Two types of testing occurred – one that gave a snapshot of the area and one that monitored an area, measuring mercury levels for eight straight hours.
“So as the temperatures go up and down, the levels fluctuate, they get a graph of that and that’s really a thorough test,” Person said.
Person said that rather than giving the EPA a list of student names and contacts of people that were affected by this, the district reached out to the people they knew of.
“We put the control in their hands,” he said. “If they wanted the EPA knocking on their door, they had to call them. We didn’t ever give the EPA those names, so they could go and seek those people out. Then, as things evolved and later in the week, we heard stories. There were more kids than we knew about that had been affected by this. We didn’t feel confident that we could reach out to everybody that was potentially affected, so we sent out a message district-wide.”
The message provided parents and caregivers contact information for the EPA should they feel that their child had come into contact with mercury or brought it home.
Person said the incident was particularly challenging because people in the school and community have differing levels of understanding of mercury, as well as differing opinions on just how dangerous the situation was.
“We know mercury is dangerous, especially when exposure is prolonged or in larger doses. So while some people have expressed an opinion that this was not that big a deal, it is important to remember that toxicological responses to the same exposure will vary from person to person,” Person said. “To our knowledge we have not had any students experience any symptoms from an exposure at LDHS. While there is a pragmatic viewpoint that the exposure in the school may not have created a substantial risk to all students, as a school district our acceptable risk threshold has got to be really low. We have a responsibility to all of our staff and students, and safety has to be the top priority. I do know that this EPA crew and their contractors who responded to this situation do not cut corners, and they do not leave anything to chance. That should be comforting to all, now that they have completed.”
