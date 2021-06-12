Entries sought for Spearfish’s 4th of July parade

SPEARFISH –– The 21st annual Spearfish Fourth of July Parade will be held at noon on Independence Day.
Those interested in registering to participate in the parade are asked to contact the Spearfish Chamber at 642-2626 or www.spearfishchamber.org.
The parade will line up in the Spearfish High School parking lot, head east on Ryan Road, then south on North Main Street through downtown Spearfish, disseminating at Grant Street.
