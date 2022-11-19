IMG_1168.jpg

Black Hills State’s Megan Engesser goes up to shoot a 3-pointer in the first half of Thursday night’s game against Minot State, in Spearfish. Engesser would end up making the shot, one of her six 3-pointers in the game, leading the Lady Jackets to a 61-50 win over the Minot State Lady Beavers. Thursday night, at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

SPEARFISH — Megan Engesser scored fiver 3-pointers in the first half as Black Hills State defeated Minot State 61-50, Thursday night, in Spearfish.

In the second half, Engesser was limited to just one 3-pointer, in the third quarter. She would finish the night with 18 points to lead Black Hills State in scoring.

