Black Hills State’s Megan Engesser goes up to shoot a 3-pointer in the first half of Thursday night’s game against Minot State, in Spearfish. Engesser would end up making the shot, one of her six 3-pointers in the game, leading the Lady Jackets to a 61-50 win over the Minot State Lady Beavers. Thursday night, at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.
SPEARFISH — Megan Engesser scored fiver 3-pointers in the first half as Black Hills State defeated Minot State 61-50, Thursday night, in Spearfish.
In the second half, Engesser was limited to just one 3-pointer, in the third quarter. She would finish the night with 18 points to lead Black Hills State in scoring.
“In the second half they changed who was guarding her. They wouldn’t allow her to touch the ball,” said Mark Nore, the Lady Jackets head coach We tried getting her open for some looks, but they were just glued to her, and it was hard to get her anything,”
Nore said the team started out good, but became complacent at times.
“We got off to a really good start tonight. I thought the gals really did a nice job playing with some pace, with some flow offensively. Defensively, more than anything else, I think that we got comfortable a little bit, because it was just easy that first quarter,” said Nore . “Minot’s a tough team, a hard-nosed team, and they really fight. We just have to do a better job rebounding during that, and in practice doing more of that game time situations.”
Engesser hit three 3-pointers, and Morgan Hammerbeck added a field goal to put the Lady Jackets in front 11-4, midway through the first quarter.
Alessia Capley hit two field goals, and Emilee Moore scored to push the Black Hills State lead to 17-6.
Engesser hit her fourth 3-pointer of the quarter, and Nikki Van Wyk hit a 3-pointer to give the Lady Jackets a 23-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Black Hills State opened the second quarter with a 10-4 run to extend its lead to 33-17 with just under four minutes left in the first half.
Moore hit a field goal and a free throw, Kocer added a field goal, and Engesser hit her fifth 3-pointer of the half to give the Lady Jackets a 41-29 lead at the half.
A 3-pointer by Van Wyk, a field goal by Kocer, and another 3-pointer by Engesser kept the Lady Jackets on top 49-35.
Over the next five minutes shooting for both teams cooled off, and Black Hills State enjoyed a 55-36 lead going into the final 10 minutes of play.
Minot State outscored Black Hills State 11-6 in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Yellow Jackets hung on for the win, 61-50.
Kalla Bertram came off the bench to chip in 11 points for the Lady Jackets.
Black Hills State plays at MSU-Billings Tuesday, and they travel to South Dakota School of Mines Nov. 28, in a non-conference match up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.