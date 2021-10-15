Energy Report

Minnesota company expands oil well ownership in North Dakota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota company said Thursday it will expand its ownership in a fleet of oil wells in North Dakota.
Minnetonka-based Northern Oil and Gas said it will pay Texas-based Comstock Resources $154 million on the new properties, which are expected to produce 4,500 barrels of oil per day. Comstock Resources is controlled by Jerry Jones, who owns the Dallas Cowboys football team.
Northern Oil, which invests in leases and drilling projects, has traditionally operated in North Dakota, However, the company recently announced other deals in the Permian Basin in New Mexico and Texas for shale oil, and in the Marcellus natural gas formation in Appalachia, the Star Tribune reported.
“This is our third major transaction this year in as many basins,” Adam Dirlam, Northern’s chief operating officer, said of the North Dakota deal.
Oil at 7-year high after OPEC+ decides on cautious increase
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Oil prices jumped Monday after OPEC and allied oil producing countries stayed with their gradual approach to restoring output slashed during the pandemic, agreeing to add only 400,000 barrels per day in November.
The decision Monday by the Vienna-based oil cartel along with non-members including Russia tracks with its established schedule of adding back that amount of oil every month until deep cuts made in 2020 to support prices during the depth of the pandemic recession are restored next year.
The situation has changed since then as the global economy recovers. The decision comes amid stronger demand for oil products like gasoline and jet fuel, as driving and flying pick up around the globe due to the easing of restrictions aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.
On top of that, unusually high prices for natural gas are pushing some electricity producers in Asia to switch from natural gas to oil-based products, helping support prices.
The price of a barrel of crude hit $78.38, the highest since 2014, then eased to trade 2% higher on the day at $77.87 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent international benchmark was at $81.57, up 2.9%.
“Producing nations, and namely OPEC+, have to be careful not to allow prices to inflate too much, otherwise we may see an adverse reaction that could negatively impact post-pandemic economic growth,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy.
“Nevertheless, OPEC+ will surely keep on monitoring market developments and can amend policy going forward if needed,” Tonhaugen said. OPEC+ scheduled its next meeting for Nov. 4.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan raised concerns about rising oil prices when he met officials in key OPEC member Saudi Arabia in talks last week that largely focused on the war in Yemen, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Sullivan and other members of his delegation reiterated the importance of creating conditions to support the global economic recovery caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Psaki added.
Psaki on Monday noted that White House officials have stayed in communication with OPEC members about prices and were looking for tools to address the issue as Brent crude topped $80 per barrel last month.
“We’re going to continue to use every tool at our disposal, even as we’re not a member of OPEC, to ensure we can keep gas prices down for the American public,” she said.
The price of crude makes up roughly half the cost of gasoline at the pump in the U.S. National average gasoline prices have been holding steady at around $3.20 per gallon in recent days, according to motoring club federation AAA. The average is 97 cents more than a year ago.
Donors pledge $223M aimed at reducing methane emissions
WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of philanthropic donors said Monday they will spend more than $220 million to reduce global methane emissions, the largest private commitment ever toward this effort.
Methane, the main component of natural gas, is one of the most potent agents of climate damage, gushing up by the ton from countless uncapped oil and gas rigs, leaky natural gas pipelines and other oil and gas facilities.
Among the 20 donors providing funding is the philanthropic arm of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who now serves as a special climate envoy for United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
The announcement for the funding says the money will support the diplomatic effort spearheaded by the U.S. and the European Union to lower methane emissions and reduce warming by at least 0.2 degrees Celsius by 2050. The two entities had announced an agreement last month aimed at cutting their emissions of methane 30% by the end of this decade.
The State Department said Monday 24 new countries have joined that agreement, which, along with the U.S. and EU, brings the total to 33 entities.
The announcement says donors will coordinate their giving for solutions in methane reduction, by providing technical support, expertise and other things.
Monday’s pledge is the latest in a series of climate-oriented philanthropic commitments made in the past few weeks as funders await the U.N.’s Climate Change Conference, set to be held in Glasgow, Scotland at the end of this month.
Hydropower decline adds strain to power grids in drought
ST. LOUIS (AP) — After water levels at a California dam fell to historic lows this summer, the main hydropower plant it feeds was shut down. At the Hoover Dam in Nevada — one of the country’s biggest hydropower generators — production is down by 25%. If extreme drought persists, federal officials say a dam in Arizona could stop producing electricity in coming years.
Severe drought across the West drained reservoirs this year, slashing hydropower production and further stressing the region’s power grids. And as extreme weather becomes more common with climate change, grid operators are adapting to swings in hydropower generation.
“The challenge is finding the right resource, or mix of resources, that can provide the same energy and power outputs as hydro,” said Lindsay Buckley, a spokesperson for the California Energy Commission.
U.S. hydropower generation is expected to decline 14% this year compared with 2020, according to a recent federal forecast. The projected drops are concentrated in Western states that rely more heavily on hydropower, with California’s production expected to fall by nearly half.
The reductions complicate grid operations since hydropower is a relatively flexible renewable energy source that can be easily turned up or down, experts say, such as in the evenings when the sun goes down and solar energy generation drops.
“Hydro is a big part of the plan for making the whole system work together,” said Severin Borenstein, a renewable energy expert at the University of California, Berkeley and board member of the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s electric grid.
Borenstein noted that hydropower is important as the state works to build out its electricity storage options, including by installing batteries that can dispatch energy when it is needed.
Ben Kujala of the Northwest Power and Conservation Council, which handles power planning for the Columbia River basin, also noted that grid operators have adapted how they deploy hydropower in recent years to ensure that it complements solar and wind energy.
Power grids linking Western regions also offer some relief. While California can face multi-year stretches of dry weather, the Pacific Northwest usually gets enough precipitation in the winter to recover and produce hydropower to export.
But this year, the Northwest was also hit by extreme heat and less precipitation, according to Crystal Raymond, a climate change researcher at the University of Washington. While energy planners account for drought years, Raymond said climate change over the long term may further reduce the amounts of melting snow in mountains that fill reservoirs in the spring.
In August, California officials shut down the Edward Hyatt hydropower plant for the first time in its 60-year history after water levels at Lake Oroville sank to historic lows. The plant can produce enough power for up to 750,000 homes, but typically operates at lower levels.
At Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border, federal officials recently said there is a 34% chance that the Glen Canyon Dam won’t be able to produce power at some point in 2023, up from a 3% chance for next year, if extreme drought persists.
Declines in hydropower production in California this summer coincided with heat waves, forcing the state to buy extra power. To prevent outages in late September, state officials said they were deploying temporary emergency generators.
“The drought did compound the difficulty of meeting demand,” said Jordan Kern, an energy and water systems expert at North Carolina State University.
In some Northwestern states, hydropower production has reverted closer to normal levels after dipping just below their 10-year ranges earlier this year. California’s hydropower levels remained at the bottom of the state’s 10-year range through June. Federal forecasts says much of the West is likely to continue to see drought conditions through the end of the year.
Declines in hydropower production mean production bumps for other energy sources. Natural gas power is expected to rise 7% in California and 6% in the Northwest this year over last, according to federal forecasts. Coal generation is forecast to rise 12% in the Northwest.
The California Air Resources Board says the state has been able to continue reducing the electricity sector’s greenhouse gas emissions despite swings in hydropower generation in recent years.
