Tribes say ND is tampering with mineral royalties
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation is accusing North Dakota officials of tampering with the tribes’ efforts to collect royalties from oil and gas production underneath a riverbed on the Fort Berthold Reservation. The state says the tribes have no legal claim.
The latest grievance is part of an ongoing dispute that has seen the rights for minerals exchange hands four times in the last five years, the last time in February when the Biden administration ruled that the royalties belonged to the Three Affiliated Tribes. The money has been held in a trust fund.
The U.S. Department of Interior, which is overseeing the trust, gave the energy companies until the middle of August to provide a detailed account of royalties and bonuses from mineral production. The state responded with a letter to oil companies dismissing the ruling and title.
“Please be advised, however, that North Dakota owns and asserts its title to the historical bed of the river, and to the revenues from mineral production therefrom, and no authority to date defeats that title,” North Dakota Solicitor General Matthew Sagsveen wrote to an oil company in an Aug. 24 letter obtained by The Associated Press.
Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Chairman Mark Fox said the state is attempting to undermine the lawful rights of the tribes.
“The State of North Dakota continues to show their lack of respect for the legal precedents and people who have paid with their lives to preserve these fragments of our ancestral lands and water,” Fox said in a statement.
At stake is an estimated $100 million in unpaid royalties held in trust and future payments certain to come from oil drilling beneath the river, which was dammed by the federal government in the 1950s. That flooded more than a 10th of the 1,500-square-mile Fort Berthold Reservation to create Lake Sakakawea.
It’s unclear how many of the oil companies have responded to the Department of Interior’s request. Timothy LaPointe, regional director of the Bureau of Indian Affairs Great Plains Region, did not immediately respond to an email request seeking comment.
Sagsveen’s letter to the oil companies notes that North Dakota has filed court documents asking that the state be allowed to intervene in an unresolved part of the suit regarding the payout of royalties from the federal government to the tribes.
“No court to date has ruled that the MHA Nation owns the riverbed mineral interests at issue,” the letter states.
North Dakota has argued it assumed ownership of the riverbed when it became a state in 1889, citing cases in which the U.S. Supreme Court has held that submerged lands were not reserved by the federal government. The Three Affiliated Tribes bases its premise on three previous federal opinions dating back to the 1851 Treaty of Fort Laramie that confirms the tribes’ ownership of the riverbed.
The February memo marked the fourth time the Interior Department had addressed the issue since January 2017, including reversals by both the Barack Obama and Donald Trump administrations. The Trump ruling favored the state over the tribes.
US withdraws polluted Montana site from new mining
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials have withdrawn parcels of public land near the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana from future mining to protect a reclamation area where more than $80 million has been spent to clean up past mining contamination.
Mining will be barred for 20 years on 4 square miles of land at the Zortman-Landusky Mine site now administered by the Bureau of Land Management.
Canada-based mining company Pegasus Gold Inc. declared bankruptcy in 1998, leaving cleanup at the site to U.S. taxpayers.
The BLM has previously said the remaining clean up work could cost about $70 million and involve moving millions of tons of waste rock and treating hundreds of millions of gallons of water in coming decades.
Contaminated water from the shuttered mine site has flowed downstream to the Fort Belknap reservation and fouled its water. Treatment of mine water to prevent further contamination will continue indefinitely, the BLM said in announcing the Sept. 9 withdrawal.
About 5.4 square miles were withdrawn from mining in 2000, but that action expired in 2020.
A proposal for a new withdrawal on the remainder of the land — about 1.4 square miles — is pending.
In July, state regulators proposed a $517,000 penalty for illegal mine exploration work in the Zortman-Landusky cleanup area by two individuals, Luke Ployhar and Owen Voigt, and two companies, Blue Arc and Legacy Mining. The fine has not been finalized and negotiations on a potential settlement with the men and companies are ongoing, said Montana Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson Moira Davin.
Judge restores oil lease on land sacred to US, Canada tribes
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered the Biden administration to reinstate a drilling lease that has been in dispute for decades on land near the Blackfeet Indian Reservation that is considered sacred to Native American tribes in the U.S. and Canada.
The 10-square-mile oil and gas lease in the Badger-Two Medicine area of northwestern Montana was first issued in 1982. It was cancelled in 2016 under then-U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, at the request of the Blackfoot tribes and conservation groups.
There have been efforts to declare the area a national monument or make it a cultural heritage area, and tribal leaders have bitterly opposed drilling in recent decades.
But U.S. District Judge Richard Leon said Jewell lacked the authority to withdraw the lease so many years after it was sold and after several prior studies examined the environmental and other impacts of drilling in the area.
He ordered Interior Department officials to reinstate the lease and issue a drilling permit to Solenex LLC, the Louisiana company that holds the lease. Leon issued a similar order in 2018 that was later overturned on appeal.
“It is time to put an end to this interminable, and insufferable, bureaucratic chess match,” Leon wrote in his 36-page decision.
The Badger-Two-Medicine is adjacent to Glacier National Park and is the site of the creation story of the Blackfoot tribes of southern Canada and Montana’s Blackfeet Nation. The Blackfeet had intervened in the case on the side of the government, and tribal Historic Preservation Officer John Murray said the fight against drilling would continue.
“We’ve lived under this kind of reckless threat to our sacred lands for decades, and we will never surrender to roads and drill rigs in the Badger-Two Medicine,” Murray said.
Solenex founder Sidney Longwell, who died last year, bought the lease but never drilled on the site. Instead, Longwell confronted major bureaucratic delays within the U.S. departments of Interior and Agriculture that prompted the company to sue in 2013.
Interior department officials did not have an immediate reaction to the ruling, spokesperson Melissa Schwartz said. A Solenex representative could not be reached for comment. Judge Leon criticized government officials for adopting the Blackfeet Tribe’s position that drilling had the potential to “affect the power and spirituality” of the area without explaining what those effects were. He also rejected the claim from officials that the impacts to tribal resources could not be lessened if drilling occurred.
Coal plant operator to buy out co-owner, install some wind
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The operator of Montana’s Colstrip coal-fired power plant said Monday it was buying out one of the site’s co-owners and plans to construct a wind farm nearby that would generate 600 megawatts of electricity.
Talen Energy Supply would acquire Puget Sound Energy’s 25% share of Colstrip’s two remaining coal-fired units under the deal. The units combined generate about 1,480 megawatts of electricity. Talen currently has a 30% share of one of the units.
Colstrip owners have faced intense pressure from environmentalists and changing energy markets to shut down the heavily-polluting plant, one of the largest coal-fired power producers in the U.S. West.
Houston-based Talen said the new wind turbines would complement — not replace — coal-fired electricity from Colstrip. The renewable energy project known as Silverthorn Wind would be built in Rosebud and Treasure Counties and begin delivering power in 2026, Talen said.
Colstrip’s two older generating units — co-owned by Talen Energy and Bellevue, Washington-based PSE — shut down in 2020.
