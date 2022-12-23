North Dakota finishes Missouri River minerals adjustment
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State officials announced completion Monday of a mineral ownership dispute that has paid $130 million to private mineral owners and oil and gas operators.
North Dakota’s five-member, governor-led Land Board said the completion of the Missouri River acreage adjustment meant to delineate state and private mineral ownership was finished 11 months ahead of schedule.
The project involves 510 state-issued oil and gas leases covering 39,500 mineral acres.
North Dakota owns all minerals up to a boundary called the ordinary high water mark of navigable bodies of water, including the Missouri River, which was dammed in 1953, creating the reservoir of Lake Sakakawea. That boundary has drawn disputes and litigation over the years.
The 2017 Legislature commissioned a survey to determine the ordinary high water mark on the river west of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
The legislation also required the Land Board to work with oil and gas operators to adjust state leases and related revenues to reflect the new acreage ownership determined by the survey.
Navajo company sues BNSF Railway over coal transportation
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — One of the largest coal producers in the United States sued a major freight railroad Tuesday, alleging it breached a contract to transport coal from Montana for use overseas.
The Navajo Transitional Energy Co. alleges that major shortcomings in BNSF Railway service cost it $150 million in lost revenue this year and another $15 million in charges when coal wasn’t loaded in a timely manner onto ships destined for Japan and Korea. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Billings, Montana.
BNSF Railway spokesperson Lena Kent declined to comment Tuesday.
Like other freight railroads, BNSF has struggled to deliver products on time and handle all the shipments that companies want to move because of worker shortages coming out of the coronavirus pandemic. Service has improved but not to pre-pandemic levels.
NTEC contends BNSF gave no indication it wouldn’t be able to handle shipping up to 5.5 million tons of coal from its Spring Creek Mine near the border of Montana and Wyoming to a coal export facility in Canada when the companies negotiated a contract for 2022.
BNSF told NTEC in late April and early May that it could commit to delivering only 3.1 million tons of coal this year, far short of what NTEC needed to fulfill its own obligations to customers and maintain good working relationships, according to the lawsuit.
“BNSF’s failure to provide NTEC transportation service has imposed — and each day continues to impose — crippling financial hardships upon NTEC amounting to many tens of millions of dollars,” the lawsuit read.
NTEC further alleged that BNSF favored other coal companies that ship on the railroad.
The Navajo Nation is the sole shareholder of NTEC, which owns three coal mines in the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming, and another near Farmington, New Mexico — making it the third-largest coal company in the nation. It also owns a share of the coal-fired Four Corners Power Plant near Farmington.
Revenue from NTEC makes up about one-third of the Navajo Nation’s roughly $160 million general fund, which doesn’t account for federal funding the tribe receives. NTEC’s corporate offices are in Broomfield, Colorado.
Fort Worth, Texas-based BNSF Railway is owned by Warren Buffet’s Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State officials on Tuesday released a draft permit that includes tougher provisions for the U.S. government to meet if it wants to continue dumping radioactive waste from decades of nuclear research and bomb-making in the New Mexico desert.
The public will have the next 60 days to comment on the proposal. Watchdog groups already have indicated their support for measures that include forcing the federal government to consider developing another waste repository elsewhere in the U.S. and reporting annually on those efforts.
Top state officials have accused the federal government of taking advantage of New Mexico over the decades. They are also concerned about the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in southeastern New Mexico having an unending lifespan.
State Sen. Jeff Steinborn, a Las Cruces Democrat who heads the Legislature’s radioactive and hazardous materials committee, said the permit proposed by the New Mexico Environment Department puts definition and meaning into the state’s agreement with the federal government for operating the underground repository.
“I think there’s this mentality that New Mexico can just be the forever home for all the nation’s waste. It’s an exploitative mentality regarding our state,” he said in an interview. “And so it’s good to see our state setting boundaries.”
New Mexico wants to raise the bar by demanding federal officials produce a full accounting of materials still needing to be cleaned up and shipped to the repository from laboratories and defense-related sites around the country. The state also is putting Congress on notice that the permit would be revoked if lawmakers expand the type of waste accepted at WIPP.
Currently, the subterranean landfill carved out of an ancient salt formation is licensed to take transuranic waste, or waste generated by the nation’s nuclear weapons program that is contaminated with radioactive elements heavier than uranium. The drums and special boxes entombed there are packed with lab coats, rubber gloves, tools and other contaminated debris.
The U.S. Energy Department said in a statement that it looks forward to participating in the comment period.
The comment period will be followed by a public hearing and negotiations with the Department of Energy.
State officials and watchdog groups expect the Department of Energy to push back on several conditions, and it could take a year before a final permit is hashed out and approved.
Don Hancock with Southwest Research and Information Center said his group is concerned that limits on the volume of waste that can be disposed at WIPP will not be enforced and that the permit does not include a final end date for shipments.
Hancock said the state’s proposed conditions can be strengthened. For example, the Department of Energy could include timelines and milestones in the report on efforts to develop another repository and make that information publicly available.
The permit negotiations follow Congress’ approval last week of a defense bill that would clear the way for more money to be spent on making key plutonium components for the nation’s nuclear arsenal. The waste resulting from new production would require disposal.
Democratic members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation have supported expanding production at Los Alamos National Laboratory, the once-secret installation that helped with development of the atomic bomb. The mission has an escalating price tag and promises to bring jobs to the state.
While federal officials have described the project as essential for national security, critics have voiced their concerns about unchecked spending, the lab’s history of safety violations and environmental consequences of ramped-up production.
Steinborn said he recognizes the economic benefits of facilities like Los Alamos and WIPP.
“And yet, at the same time, we should never sacrifice or be willing to look the other way or take the soft approach towards vigorously defending our public health or safety for any of these projects — or for that matter any industry in the state of New Mexico,” he said.
Steinborn noted that New Mexico also is grappling with contamination from past uranium mining, oil and gas development and the use of toxic firefighting chemicals known as PFAS at air force bases around the state.
