Energy Report

North Dakota regulators order company to remove wind turbine
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State regulators on Wednesday ordered the operator of a wind farm to move one of its turbines from a summer house that belongs to a family in central North Dakota.
The North Dakota Public Service Commission voted 3-0 to require that Minnesota Power remove the turbine within six months. The company can either leave it down or move it farther away from the Oliver County home.
Keith Kessler and his family filed a complaint with the PSC last year that the turbine is within the 1,400-foot buffer the company said it would maintain between turbines and occupied residences at its Bison wind farm. The PSC determined the house fit the definition of occupied even though the family does not live there full-time, The Bismarck Tribune reported.
“I think it’s a great day in North Dakota for all landowners, for all residents, to have this ability to stand up for their rights,” Keith Kessler said. “It’s uncommon for a small landowner to go up against a big company like this, but we didn’t just do it for ourselves. We did it for future generations.”
The Kesslers are participating landowners in the Bison wind farm, with several turbines on their land.
Minnesota Power has been evaluating how to best remove the turbine and options for a potential new location, spokesperson Amy Rutledge said. The move could cost more than $1 million, the PSC said.
North Dakota ethanol producer explores more carbon storage
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An ethanol producer wants to figure out if the geology is right in eastern North Dakota to store carbon emissions underground, as is planned in the western part of the state.
Midwest AgEnergy is hoping to build a system to capture the carbon dioxide emitted from its Dakota Spirit ethanol plant east of Jamestown, about 100 miles east of the North Dakota-Minnesota border, and bury it in rocks a few thousand feet below the earth’s surface.
That process, known as carbon storage or sequestration, has gained huge interest among the state’s ethanol and coal industries, mostly in central and western North Dakota, the Bismarck Tribune reported. That section of the state has rock layers that are deep and thick enough to potentially store a plume of carbon dioxide.
The rock formations become shallower as they extend east toward Jamestown and the Red River Valley.
“There appears to be at least a chance carbon sequestration on some scale could work there (by Dakota Spirit),” said Adam Dunlop, director of regulatory and technical services for Midwest AgEnergy, adding that the company is looking to collect more data on the project.
Dakota Spirit is about 10 miles east of Jamestown. Farther east, experts believe the rock layers are too shallow to make carbon storage feasible.
The North Dakota Industrial Commission recently approved a $325,000 matching grant to fund a seismic study of the geology near Dakota Spirit. The money comes from the state Renewable Energy Fund, which includes revenue from oil taxes and interest on the repayment of water project loans.
The study will begin later this summer using trucks and plates that shake the earth.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who chairs the Industrial Commission, said the study is important given its potential to benefit a variety of industries. Ethanol plants are pursuing carbon storage projects in part to make their fuel more marketable to places such as California, where state policy values fuels with a low carbon intensity. The projects seek to use a federal tax credit that would make them more financially feasible.
