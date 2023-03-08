The South Dakota Endangered Missing Advisory has issued an advisory for Jeff Willett and Leon Kleingartner at 11 a.m. on March 8. On Tuesday, March 7, at 11:30 a.m., Leon Kleingartner and Jeff Willett went snowmobiling in Pennington County. The two were set to return home before dusk, as of 9:30 a.m. on March 8, they had not returned home. Leon and Jeff left from 11465 Rochford Road and headed westbound, leaving their cellphones and maps behind. They were possibly last spotted in the Black Fox Campground area. Their vehicles are a 2014 Green Arctic Cat snowmobile M98000, SD license S66849, and a 2016 Orange Arctic Cat snowmobile 2R6000, SD license S66850.
Jeff Willett is described as 73 years of age, white male, 5’8’’, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, grey hair, and a mustache. Jeff was last seen wearing a 1970’s style blue snowmobile suit and leather snow boots.
Leon Kleingartner is described as being 73 years of age, white male, 5’9’’, 170 pounds, with blue eyes, grey hair and wears glasses. Leon was last seen wearing a green helmet, black POLARIS jacket, snowmobile pants and black/green boots. The two are endangered due to adverse winter weather conditions in the area. If you have seen these endangered persons or their vehicles, please call (605)-394-4131 immediately.
