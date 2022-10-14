Empty Bowls is all about choices; from the pottery pick-out at the get-go, to the choosing of the perfect palate-pleaser from which to start the evening’s soup sampling, courtesy of Saloon #10. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
DEADWOOD — While COVID concerns likely put a dent in Wednesday’s Empty Bowls event, die-hard, dedicated event go-ers were unfazed, close to 125 showing up to pick a pottery bowl and share some soup, enabling all entities involved to deem the fundraiser a success, as more than $2,000 was raised to benefit food pantries in two towns.
“We had a great event,” said Lead Deadwood Arts Center Executive Director Karen Everett. “It was down from years past, but we made $2,215. The Shutterbuzz portion was $375, which is half of their auction. Lots of new people, and we know we will be back to our pre-COVID numbers next year. Lots of generous people for such a good cause. We want to thank the Social Club for the soup and great staff and the schools and artists for making the bowls.”
Everett estimated around 120 individuals attended the event.
“One gentleman always donates $250, maybe $100 in ‘keep the change,’ so that would make about 120 that paid the $10,” Everett said. ‘People were so nice. They were also handing me $10 as we were packing up the bowls. Even as we loaded the extras into the pickup, someone said they wanted to buy a bowl.”
Saloon No. 10 Chef Taylor Roberts and his staff whipped up five delicious homemade soups, donated to fill Empty Bowls: curry squash fish stew; steak and blue cheese; loaded baked potato, white cheddar broccoli, and roast apple squash. Lori Keehn-Moore of Saloon No. 10 said Roberts is making a concerted effort to instill a farm to table environment at the #10, something that is particularly important to company officials.
“Saloon No. 10 is always proud to help the community, especially with this event,” said Keehn-Moore. “It’s been a few years with COVID, since we’ve been able to do this and we’re so glad to see a little normalcy return. The Keehn family and all the staff is always proud and willing to help the community.”
Roberts said the squash used in the soup came from Bear Butte Gardens, the bread came from the Rustic Nook, and the meat in the steak is from Sturgis Meats.
“We try to buy local. We want to keep the money in the community,” Roberts said. “It’s a good thing to be giving back to the community and making sure that everybody has enough. It’s a great cause the funds are going to.”
Half of the funds raised Wednesday night will go to The Lord’s Cupboard in Lead and half will go to the Spearfish Food Pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.