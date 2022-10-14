Empty Bowls serves up $2.2K.jpg

Empty Bowls is all about choices; from the pottery pick-out at the get-go, to the choosing of the perfect palate-pleaser from which to start the evening’s soup sampling, courtesy of Saloon #10. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — While COVID concerns likely put a dent in Wednesday’s Empty Bowls event, die-hard, dedicated event go-ers were unfazed, close to 125 showing up to pick a pottery bowl and share some soup, enabling all entities involved to deem the fundraiser a success, as more than $2,000 was raised to benefit food pantries in two towns.

“We had a great event,” said Lead Deadwood Arts Center Executive Director Karen Everett. “It was down from years past, but we made $2,215. The Shutterbuzz portion was $375, which is half of their auction. Lots of new people, and we know we will be back to our pre-COVID numbers next year. Lots of generous people for such a good cause. We want to thank the Social Club for the soup and great staff and the schools and artists for making the bowls.”

