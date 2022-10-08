DEADWOOD — Participants proceeding through the soup line set up at Saloon #10 from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday will fill their vessels with a myriad of homemade soups for a $10 donation, all in the name of Empty Bowls, the monetary support derived from which helps fill the shelves of not one, but two local food banks, just in time for winter and the holiday season.
Lead Deadwood Arts Center Executive Director Karen Everett said around 200 bowls handcrafted by Lead-Deadwood High School, Spearfish High School and Black Hills State University students, as well as members of the Lead Deadwood Arts Center will be available, so get there early.
“Empty Bowls celebrates World Food Day,” Everett said. “To help raise money for local food banks, we do this event and the empty bowl symbolizes hunger.”
For the past several years, the Empty Bowls fundraiser has consistently brought in around $3,000 annually.
“I think the best, since we’ve been involved is about $3,500,” Everett said. “The money raised is split between the Lord’s Cupboard in Lead and the Spearfish Food Bank.”
The Deadwood Social Club has hosted the event for many years, donating all the food and paper products.
“I have no idea what the soups will be this year, but they’re always amazing, very tasty, very good.” Everett said.
There are generally between three and six soups to choose from at Empty Bowls.
The Lead Deadwood Arts Center was asked to be involved with the event around five years ago and has since taken its orchestration over.
“It’s a great way for artists to give back to the community and the schools always enjoy participating,” Everett said. “It’s a very feel-good event that helps a lot of people. With inflation and cost of food skyrocketing, hunger has probably become an issue for people where it hasn’t been in years past. So the money we raise through donations at Empty Bowls becomes even more important to the food banks.”
A silent auction featuring framed photography by Black Hills University students will be held during the event.
“Fifty percent will got to the Shutterbuzz photography club at BH and the other 50 goes to the food banks,” Everett said.
Founder of Empty Bowls Jerry Rawlings will serve as the host of this year’s event.
For the $10 donation, participants are allowed to pick out a hand-crafted pottery bowl and indulge in all the soup they can eat.
“If you want to give more, lots of people say, ‘keep the change,’ and donate more, too, which we really appreciate,” Everett said.
