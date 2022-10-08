Empty Bowls helps fill local food banks.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — Participants proceeding through the soup line set up at Saloon #10 from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday will fill their vessels with a myriad of homemade soups for a $10 donation, all in the name of Empty Bowls, the monetary support derived from which helps fill the shelves of not one, but two local food banks, just in time for winter and the holiday season.

Lead Deadwood Arts Center Executive Director Karen Everett said around 200 bowls handcrafted by Lead-Deadwood High School, Spearfish High School and Black Hills State University students, as well as members of the Lead Deadwood Arts Center will be available, so get there early.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.