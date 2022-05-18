Emergency Medical Services recognized

SPEARFISH — Crew members of the Spearfish Ambulance Service accepted a pair of proclamations from Spearfish Mayor John Senden during Monday’s Spearfish City Council meeting declaring May 15-21 as, “Emergency Medical Services Week,” and specifically, May 18 as, “Emergency Medical Services for Children Day” in Spearfish.
“Emergency medical services is a vital public service. … More than 30 million children receive emergency medical care each year due to illness or injury,” Senden read from both proclamations. “I encourage the community to observe this week with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.”
