STURGIS – Officials with the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority are working hard to answer the barrage of questions surrounding a water pipeline project in Meade County they are spearheading, the group’s managing director said.
Glen Kane said the Development Authority is doing its best to be transparent and helpful during the process of designing the nearly $30 million pipeline and seeing it to completion.
“By all of us working together, we will find the best solution. We’re trying to make everybody happy the best we can,” Kane said.
The Development Authority is seeking $12.1 million of funding from the Board of Water and Natural Resources for the water project that will consist of the construction of a new regional water system located to the north of Rapid City, east of Black Hawk and extending east to Box Elder.
The purpose of the project is to provide an alternative water supply to properties currently having contaminate-impacted water supplies and do address regional water needs.
The process of looking for an alternative water source began at the behest of the Air Force, Kane said.
Judy Lopez, director of Environmental Management for the Air Force, explained the need for quality water in a letter dated Aug. 10 to William Larson, Chair of the Water Management Board of the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
“The purpose of this letter is to communicate U.S. Air Force support for the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority’s March 1, 2022 application for a water rights permit to support a community water system in the vicinity of Ellsworth Air Force Base,” she wrote.
She goes on to say that the Air Force has determined that releases from historic firefighting activities on Ellsworth AFB are a likely contributor to the presence of perfluorooctane sulfonate and perfluorooctanoic acid in shallow groundwater that is used as a drinking water source for residences near Ellsworth.
When the petition for utility improvements along section line right-of-ways for the pipeline came before the Meade County Commission, it was learned that the water was for 38 homes near Ellsworth.
The Air Force completed an Engineering Evaluation and Cost Analysis in 2020 to identify response alternatives, costs, and estimated times for implementation to deal with the water issues.
An action memorandum was subsequently signed in January 2021 to document the chosen alternatives and numerous meetings were held to discuss implementation options with the city of Box Elder between 2018 and 2021, Lopez said.
She said that talks fell through after the Air Force determined that its restoration work funds could not be used to pay for some of the engineering requirements, such as fire flow, that the city of Box Elder required to expand their municipal system.
Additionally, the city of Box Elder currently requires residences to be annexed into the city to receive city services and a majority of the impacted residences stated their refusal to annex, Lopez said.
The Air Force also met with the city of Rapid City, who chose not to participate. The Rapid Valley Water District, approximately five miles south of Ellsworth AFB, initiated a meeting with the Air Force to express their willingness to help; however, they required the base’s water rights in return, which is not viable for national security reasons, Lopez said.
The Air Force did not contact the Black Hawk Water User District, which submitted a petition on June 6 opposing SDEDA’s water permit application, because the system is located more than 10 miles from the impacted areas and is not a government entity, she said.
“After being unable to work out a support arrangement with the existing municipal systems close to Ellsworth, the Air Force obtained the services of SDEDA in 2021 to design a water system to provide alternate drinking water to private individuals and control human exposure to PFOS/PFOA above the 2016 EPA Lifetime HAs,” Lopez wrote in the letter.
She said the Development Authority collaborated with the Air Force and city of Box Elder to build the Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, which treats wastewater from both the city of Box Elder and Ellsworth AFB.
“As an existing utility provider in the local community, SDEDA is well-suited to build and operate a community water system,” she wrote.
The Air Force and SDEDA are in the process of entering into a new agreement where the Air Force will provide partial funding (about $17.5 million) to SDEDA to build the community water system and connect PFOS/PFOA impacted residents to the system.
She said the Air Force is only providing the funding necessary to install a new well into the Madison Aquifer and provide water to PFOS/PFOA impacted residents. SDEDA is upsizing the system and is obtaining funding from other sources to supplement the funding provided by the Air Force.
“The Air Force trusts SDEDA to do what is in the best interest of both Ellsworth AFB and the surrounding community,” Lopez said.
One of the questions asked of the Development Authority is why they don’t just dig a well near Box Elder.
Kane said they wanted to provide the best quality of water possible, and they believe they have found that in the Madison Aquifer northeast of Black Hawk and Summerset.
Another question that arose at the Aug. 23 meeting of the Meade County Commission was the concern that a portion of the route which the pipeline would follow is along a vacated section line.
Kane said they learned about the vacated section line after visiting the Meade County Register of Deeds office.
“Hiccups happen along the way, and this was a shock to us,” he said.
The information about the vacated section line was filed with the auditor not with the Register of Deeds, Kane said.
And another pressing question is why the Development Authority is not working with an established water provider such as the Black Hawk Water User District.
“The Air Force has specific guidelines. It would be much easier for us to do that, but we have to own and operate the system. It just isn’t in the cards,” Kane said.
Ken LeBon, Manager of the Black Hawk Water User District, addressed his concerns about the pipeline at a recent meeting hosted by Elevate Rapid City on Aug. 10.
He said the Development Authority clearly has plans to provide potable water to others in the area, including future development.
“The Project in part goes through the BHWUD’s planned service area. BHWUD has invested time and resources into plans for developing its water system into the area through which the SDEDA pipeline proposes to run,” he wrote in a letter to the Development Authority.
LeBon goes on to say that the Black Hawk Water User District has a significant amount of existing infrastructure in the area of the proposed Development Authority project, including water distribution lines and an existing water reservoir east of 1-90. Additionally, the district has already expended considerable resources planning to further expand its distribution system east of 1-90, in the precise area where SDEDA’s proposed pipeline would be constructed.
“BHWUD has been, and remains, ready and able to work with DANR, SDEDA, and the Air Force to provide water to PFAS contaminated homes,” LeBon wrote. “BHWUD strongly believes that any organization tasked with providing drinking water to the current and future residents of the area must be transparent, accountable and experienced in water distribution.”
The issue of the pipeline is slated to come before the Meade County Commission again at its Oct. 11 meeting.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.