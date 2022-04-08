Elks State Americanism Essay Contest winners announced

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood Middle School Principal Jay Beagle announced the winners of the 2022 Elks State Americanism Essay Contest recently, presenting certificates in the Boys and Girls seventh- and eighth-grade and fifth- and sixth-grade divisions. Winners from left are, are: Aurora Gregory, sixth grade, second place girls; Ascher Blair, sixth-grade, third place boys; Blake Janssen, seventh-grade, first place boys; Gracie Zopp, eighth-grade, first place girls; and Janel Hess, eighth-grade, third place girls.
