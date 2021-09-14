Elk bugling programs offered this fall at Wind Cave National Park

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK —Rangers at Wind Cave National Park will be leading programs mid-September through early October to listen for the bugle of the Rocky Mountain elk. The elk’s high-pitched whistle heralds the arrival of fall and the elk’s mating season.
Beginning Wednesday, rangers are giving brief interpretive programs about elk before leading a caravan to a nearby pullout to listen for them. These one-hour programs are offered Wednesday and Saturday evenings through Oct. 9. Participants meet at the Wind Cave Visitor Center front lawn at 7 p.m. and are encouraged to bring a flashlight, a camp chair or blanket to sit on, and to dress warmly.
To listen to an elk’s bugling call, visit the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/thingstodo/elk-bugling-wica.htm.
