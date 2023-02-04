SPEARFISH — What came first: the chicken or the egg? In Eliza Blue’s case, the chicken was spotted first.
A little more than a decade ago, Blue headed to the Minnesota State Fair as a touring musician.
“I played a set at the Minnesota State Fair one summer, and it was like this huge crowd … it should’ve felt like this great experience. I was doing what I had set out to do as a musician; I was finding success …” Blue said.
While at the fair, Blue headed over to the poultry barn. Not only did she find some cute winged creatures, she also found her calling.
“This young man let me pet his chicken, and I just was like … ‘I can’t explain it, but I want, I want to have chickens.’” Blue said.
It was then and there that she met a famous musician from Bison, S.D. that was building a studio in the rural town and asked her to come record and album.
“I really thought that I was coming to South Dakota just to kind of have this rural adventure, and then presumably I was gonna return to city life.” Blue said. “Because, I didn’t really imagine that there was an alternative for me.”
With the eagerness to get out of the city, Blue headed west to the land of infinite variety, in hopes of feeling refreshed.
“What I didn’t see coming was two things. One, I fell in love with my husband, who is a rancher; and the other is that I fell in love with sheep.” Blue said.
Blue was living in an old trailer house with an old, “falling apart” chicken coup, and took care of bum lambs.
“When you get bum lambs, you’re supposed to feed them and then sell them … it was pretty hilarious, because it really was like, ‘well, now I can never move somewhere where you can’t have sheep, because these sheep … they’re with me for good.’” Blue said.
Blue knew she couldn’t go back to urban life. She wasn’t sure how she was going to be able to live the rural life she wanted, but continue her life as an artist and musician.
“But, how do I also live this rurally, and have ranch life as well? So, it’s been an interesting process over the last 10 years of figuring out how those things work together.” She said. “The results have been surprising and it just keeps unfolding in magical and interesting ways.”
Blue met her husband in the early years of her time in Bison, and their meeting was another reason why she knew she needed to stay in town.
“There’s not many people I don’t know from this town, and we were also the two people in our age range that were single. So, everyone was already like, ‘you should just get married.’” Blue said. “Like what are the chances, that for like 100 miles in any direction, the only single adult my age would end up being my soul mate?”
Blue and her husband now have two children who they home school on their ranch.
In the years that have passed since moving to Bison, Blue has expanded her artistry into writing, television, and podcasts.
In her debut collection of essays, “Accidental Rancher,” published in May 2020, Blue has compiled writings that discuss her daily life on the ranch, and the love she has for her life on the high plains.
In the South Dakota Public Broadcasting (SDPB) show, “Wish You Were Here” Blue hosts, while she travels across the Northern Plains, celebrating rural life through stories and songs.
In the podcast, “Stacking Bales,” Blue joins forces with farmer and friend Heather Benson to talk about the funny antics of ranching and farming life, and the mental joy that it brings.
In January, they started their second season.
“We’re kind of on our second season. But this time around we’re being a little bit more intentional. The first time was just more, giving ourselves an excuse to chat.” Blue said.
Blue said that the podcast came to fruition when they watched the PBS show, “All Creatures Great and Small” and texted each other laughing about an obvious ranching mistake: leaving a gate to a pasture full of sheep open.
“If you work with livestock, you cannot just like leave a gate to a pasture full of sheep, like, visibly open.” Blue said.
Blue and Benson joked about ranch life constantly with each other, and knew it would be a great idea for a podcast.
“We made ourselves laugh so much that we were like, ‘this would be a great podcast, like people would probably get a kick about hearing these stories.’” Blue said. “For us … it’s been healing, it’s been transformative. So, in addition to like the funny stories, it’s fun to commiserate.”
Even with her love of rural life, Blue understands that not everyone may feel the same, or want to live rurally.
“It’s not possible for everyone to move from the city to the country, because then the country would just be the city.” She said.
Blue doesn’t think that everyone is cut out to live on a ranch and take care of livestock, but many people are interested in it, to an extent.
“I do think that there’s a yearning for that lifestyle. … I personally believe that it’s because we have this human yearning for this conversation with the other-than-human world.” Blue said. “I do think that conversation with the other-than-human world is available to us even if we are in cities or in suburban places, if we start to learn to listen for it.”
Blue’s work is centered on showing people the world of livestock and ranching.
She’s currently working on two projects. One being a compilation of essays based on her columns, and the other about the seasonality of living on a ranch and the agricultural root of modern holiday celebrations.
“The fact that chickens start laying eggs again in the spring … they’re laying will increase right around the time that Easter comes.” Blue said.
She made this correlation when she noticed her kids looking around for hidden nests and eggs due to the amount the chickens were laying around Easter.
“My children are walking around with a basket looking for eggs, that’s what they’re actually doing, not just for fun, not for the holiday.” Blue said.
Blue has been living in rural South Dakota for a little more than a decade now, thanks to a poultry encounter at a state fair, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I feel like sometimes we’re sort of rushed to think that by 18 or 22 you have to have it all figured out. I just don’t think we have enough information about ourselves, or the world, at that age. So, I think following what you’re drawn to, I think is really important, especially when you’re young.” Blue said. “I went into a poultry barn at a state fair, made this complete, out of left-field decision, and it was exactly the right decision for me.”
Blue and Benson release a new episode of their podcast “Stacking Bales” every week, and will end the season when lambing season comes around.
Blue will be in Spearfish on March 25, presenting an open rehearsal for a folk opera she’s co-composing with musician Jon Bakken at the Matthews Opera House.
“If you just keep following what you love, and what you feel called and drawn to do, even if it doesn’t look like there’s a way forward, you may end up being very surprised what can be created just simply by living in your truth.” Blue said.
Her column “Little Pasture on the Prairie” is published in the Black Hills Pioneer Wednesdays.
