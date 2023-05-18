Electrical fire at Lynn’s DakotaMart prompts temporary closure May 18, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now An electrical fire at Lynn’s DakotaMart in Belle Fourche prompted a temporary closure Wednesday. Pioneer photo by Mark Watson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By Mark WatsonBlack Hills PioneerBELLE FOURCHE — A small electrical fire in the service area at Lynn’s DakotaMart in Belle Fourche early Wednesday morning prompted its temporary closure. Aaron Thramer, chief of the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department, said fire crews responded to a report of the fire shortly before 4 a.m.“It looked like it shorted out,” Thramer said of the piece of equipment.The fire did not spread at all and the store only needed venting to remove the, “electrical stink,” he said.The store posted on social media that officials hoped it would only be closed for a couple hours.Thramer said Black Hills Energy turned power off to the store as a precaution.In addition to the fire department, members of the Belle Fourche Police Department, Belle Fourche Ambulance, and Butte County Sheriff’s Office responded.There were no injuries caused by the incident. Lynn’s reopend later in the day Wednesday.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Security And Public Safety The Economy × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesFlagship Rocksino by Hard Rock coming to DeadwoodJack receives his wishDeadwood Chamber of Commerce names interim executive directorWilliams selected as the new Spearfish High School principalHigh water damages area roads, surveys underwaySpearfish man sentenced in assault caseStructure fire on Tilford RoadFlooding closes road over False Bottom CreekLBNF excavation at Sanford Lab on schedule for June 2024 completionRanching a big business but also a family tradition Images CommentedGeorge Clooney thinks Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg 'regret' Ocean's Eleven snub (1)Thursday night crash with plow causes injuries (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.