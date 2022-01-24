Elections slated for Lawrence Co. seats

DEADWOOD — It’s an election year in Lawrence County, with three commission seats and three elected public officials’ offices expiring, a primary election slated for June 7, and the general election slated for Nov. 8.
The four-year terms of commissioners Brandon Flanagan, Richard Sleep, and Randall Rosenau will create three vacancies on the commission.
Rosenau said Friday he would not seek re-election.
According to the South Dakota Secretary of State website, Flanagan and Sleep have both filed petitions to run for election. Eric Jennings has also filed a petition to run for county commissioner, as well.
The offices of Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder, Register of Deeds Davida Hansen, and Sheriff Brian Dean will also expire.
All three have filed petitions to run for re-election in their respective seats.
Those interested in running for office can pick up an election packet at the county auditor’s office, beginning Jan. 1: the date potential candidates were allowed to begin circulating petitions and the earliest date a petition could be filed.
Petitions must contain at least 50 valid signatures for Republican candidates, 47 for Democratic candidates, and 109 for Independent candidates from registered voters, and must be returned to the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. March 29 for primary candidates and 5 p.m. April 26 for independent candidates.
County commissioner candidates must submit a financial interest statement to the county auditor within 15 days of submitting the petitions. Because Lawrence County has a population of more than 5,000, county candidates are required to submit campaign finance reports to the auditor’s office, as well.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.