Electioneering Sturgis employee may have violated state law

STURGIS — A Sturgis city employee may have violated a state law when he gathered signatures for a candidate for Sturgis City Council.
Dave Smith, the city’s director of planning & permitting, gathered more than half of the needed 50 signatures to get candidate Preston Williams on the ballot for the city’s April 12 municipal election.
Williams’ challenger, Sean Natchke, objected to both Smith gathering signatures and placing a campaign sign on private property at a location directly across from Natchke’s home. He shared the information with the Sturgis City Council and filed a formal complaint with the city.
State law says it is a Class 2 misdemeanor for the (city) manager, or an officer or employee appointed by him, to solicit any person to vote for or against any candidate for alderman or commissioner of the first- or second-class municipality by which he is employed at any municipal election.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said Smith does answer to him and that it does appear that Smith may have violated state law.
Sturgis City Attorney Mark Marshall agreed saying state law limits a city attorney’s prosecutorial authority to violations of city ordinances. But, he said the city may consider conduct in violation of state law as a basis for employee disciplinary action.
“This is a personnel matter, and I don’t talk about any personnel disciplinary actions that might occur,” Ainslie said.
Ainslie did say however that there was no violation by Smith of the city personnel policies and that state statues cannot supersede someone’s constitutional right to freedom of speech.
Natchke said in his complaint that the city handbook says corrective action up to termination can be taken.
“I was asking at minimum, to suspend with pay until the election is over, a public apology to the citizens of Sturgis, Dave Murtha, and myself, and to be banned from any more election or campaigning activities,” he wrote in his complaint.
Natchke said Friday that there are rules and laws on the books and they are there for a reason.
“I feel like this is just kind of being swept under the rug,” he said. “I wasn’t asking for Dave to be put up on a stake or anything. I was asking for this to be a fair election. I don’t think it is fair that he has used his position.”
Natchke first became aware of Smith’s actions when his neighbor sent him a text message saying someone had put up a sign for another political candidate across from his house. He further investigated and was told by the manager of the business on which the sign was erected that a city employee had put the sign there.
When Natchke arrived home that evening he reviewed his security cameras and found the video of the incident.
“I do in fact see a city employee during regular business hours putting up a political sign. To me, it seems ethically wrong that a city employee would be doing something during any type of election or campaigning during business hours. It seems like an unfair advantage to any other candidate,” he said.
Marshall’s investigation showed the Smith was not on the clock at the time of the incident and was within the bounds of city policy.
Marshall noted that Smith does not punch in and out of work. And that although not required to be on a timeclock, Smith keeps an informal record of his time. Research showed that Smith left work at 2 p.m. on March 3 with permission of Ainslie to watch the trucker’s convoy as it passed by Sturgis that day. Smith placed the Preston Williams’ campaign sign on property owned by Aaron Schoon at 2:13 p.m.
“Based on my investigation Aaron Schoon granted permission to Smith to put a Preston Williams’ campaign sign on Schoon’s property. Smith did not place a campaign sign on property owned by Steve Derouche. Smith was not on city business at the time he placed the sign, was not wearing a city uniform,
and did not display his City ID badge although he was wearing a jacket with ‘City of Sturgis’ embroidered on it. Smith was not driving a city vehicle when
he placed the campaign sign,” Marshall wrote in his findings.
City policy states: “The city of Sturgis encourages its employees to take part in political activities. Except when on duty or whenever acting in his or her official capacity as an employee of the city of Sturgis, no employee shall be prohibited from exercising his or her right to express his or her personal opinion, from being a member in any lawful political organization, from attending lawful political meetings, from voting with complete freedom in any election, or participating in any other lawful political activity. Any participation in political activities must be conducted on the employee’s own time and with their own resources.”
Smith said on the advice of his attorney he had no comment on the matter except to say that “I am glad the investigation clearly showed I did nothing wrong.”
Marshall also wrote: “It would be tempting to suggest that Smith exercised poor judgment and reprimand him for his conduct, but such a suggestion could have a chilling effect on his exercise of his constitutionally protected right of freedom of speech in a situation where he did not violate City policy. With these principles in mind, Smith’s conduct does not warrant discipline.”
None of this would have happened if it weren’t for Smith’s actions, Natchke said.
“I don’t feel like the city is taking this seriously,” he added.
City of Sturgis policy on electioneering
Employees are prohibited from performing the following activities while on duty:
1. Working or directing other staff to work on any political activities on city paid time;
2. Use of city facilities, equipment, space, or resources for political activity;
3. Implicitly or explicitly encouraging staff to work (on their own time) on political activities;
4. Demonstrating;
5. Circulating petitions or campaign literature;
6. Posting to logs, social media or other Internet web site regarding campaign or elections;
7. Soliciting votes or contributions;
8. Fundraising;
9. Working at the polls in a political capacity;
10. Soliciting or receiving any subscription, contribution or political service from any person for any political purpose pertaining to the government of the city;
11. All other political activities not considered part of the employee’s normal duty. Therefore, employees are also prohibited from using their official position to influence elections.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.